Cougar Den
Stream Six Lost Songs From the Milwaukee Punk Band Outside
Feb 7, 2015 11:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
PrideFest
Milwaukee’s annual LGBT celebration PrideFest places an emphasis on music and entertainment over parades and politics, booking entertainment lineups to rival those of any pride event in the country. Tonight the weekend-long festival comes more
Jun 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Hear the New Volcano Choir Album
NPR has posted the entirety of one of the most locally anticipated albums of the year, Volcano Choir's Unmap, the debut album from Bon Iver's Justin Vernon and Milwaukee's Collections of Colonies of Bees. Actually, it should probably be credited f.. more
Sep 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Dark Was The Night
I'm going to be on FM 102.1's Indie Soundcheck program on Sunday evening at 11 p.m. chatting with Ryan Miller for a bit about the new charity compilation Dark Was The Night, a mostly wonderful, two-disc sequel to the seminal No Alternative CD that.. more
Feb 27, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Oct. 30 - Nov. 5
,This Week in Milwaukee more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Breaking Favre News
Favre seeks unconditional release from Packers, sources say By Chris MortensenESPN.com (Archive) HATTIESBURG, Miss -- Three days after a conference call with Green Bay Packers team officials on Tuesday in which quarterback Brett Favre em.. more
Jul 11, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Novel, Red Knife Lottery, Farewell to Twilight and Cougar Den
Summerfesthas long been the domain of bright, cheery music, not aphotic hardcore andgrinding metal, so it was a bit of a spectacle Thursday when the Cascio GrooveGarage host,Summerfest Concert Reviews more
Jul 4, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
MITOCHONDRIAL DYSFUNCTION, VACCINES AND AUTISM
Below is some important information for anyone with an ASD child or a parent who is concerned about vaccines. After hearing about the mitochondrial disorder and Autism link, I reviewed my son's labwork. It turns out that one of the labs done indic.. more
Jun 9, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
The SXSW Shuffle
“Sorry,” she shrugged. “I don’t actually workhere.” Althoug The New York Times’ ,Cover Story more
Mar 20, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Meat or Magic?
Thebasic differences in these outlooks summarize polarizing beliefs in ourapproach to he TyWade, D.C., received his doctorate from Palmer College of Chiropracticand has a privat ,Wellness Warriors more
Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM Ty Wade, D.C. and David Wade Around MKE
Cougar Den's All-Ages Screamo
December 27, 2007 Thethrill of a good punk song is that it's combustible and could Live From Across The Pond ,Local Music more
Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 6 Comments