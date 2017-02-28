Counterculture
From Skater to Hater: Mike Flynn's Wipe Out
I shouldn’t have been surprised that Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn was a skater and a surfer. more
Feb 28, 2017 4:34 PM Baynard Woods Democracy in Crisis 3 Comments
Richard Rice Jr.’s ‘My Summer on Haight Street’
The 1960s were a tumultuous time of free love, civil rights and anti-war activism, and for three Milwaukee high school friends, the paths they chose during the summer of 1967 defined them for a lifetime. My Summer on Haight Street by Richar... more
Sep 19, 2013 12:23 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Revisiting Milwaukee’s Avant Garde Coffeehouse
Revisit the grassroots of blues, folk and fingerstyle guitar this April at UW-Milwaukee’s Inova Gallery with the exhibition “The Avant Garde Coffeehouse Project.” In the 1960s, on the cusp of the counterculture, the Avant more
Apr 9, 2013 11:34 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
San Francisco: Gateway to America?
If New York is the City that Never Sleeps and Chicago is the Second City, San Francisco emerges in our collective consciousness as the nation's Weird City. Forever synonymous with the 1960s and the “Summer of Love,” San Francisco... more
Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Books
West of Center: Art and the Counterculture Experiment in America, 1965-1977 (University of Minnesota Press), ed. by Elissa Auther and Adam Lerner
Much of the art history of the 1960s focuses on New York, especially Andy Warhol and other proponents of Pop Art as well as Fluxus and other trends toward performance. As West of Center reminds us, the myopic focus needs to be expanded to i... more
Mar 6, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books