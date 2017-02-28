RSS

Counterculture

michaelflynn.jpg.jpe

I shouldn’t have been surprised that Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn was a skater and a surfer. more

Feb 28, 2017 4:34 PM Democracy in Crisis 3 Comments

The 1960s were a tumultuous time of free love, civil rights and anti-war activism, and for three Milwaukee high school friends, the paths they chose during the summer of 1967 defined them for a lifetime. My Summer on Haight Street by Richar... more

Sep 19, 2013 12:23 AM Books

artprev.jpg.jpe

Revisit the grassroots of blues, folk and fingerstyle guitar this April at UW-Milwaukee’s Inova Gallery with the exhibition “The Avant Garde Coffeehouse Project.” In the 1960s, on the cusp of the counterculture, the Avant more

Apr 9, 2013 11:34 PM Visual Arts

blogimage19435.jpe

If New York is the City that Never Sleeps and Chicago is the Second City, San Francisco emerges in our collective consciousness as the nation's Weird City. Forever synonymous with the 1960s and the “Summer of Love,” San Francisco... more

Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage17939.jpe

Much of the art history of the 1960s focuses on New York, especially Andy Warhol and other proponents of Pop Art as well as Fluxus and other trends toward performance. As West of Center reminds us, the myopic focus needs to be expanded to i... more

Mar 6, 2012 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES