RSS

Counting Crows

blog-01.jpg.jpe

What’s behind pop culture?Or a better question might be: “Why are we so obsessed with it?”Why are we so enamored by people completely disconnected from our own lives? Why do we engage in national news rather than the local issues happening .. more

Apr 1, 2015 5:41 PM Visual Arts

cc.jpg.jpe

Adam Duritz knows Aaron Rodgers. Sure, the Counting Crows frontman wrote the alternative soundtrack to your mid-’90s break-ups. Sure, his Sideshow Bob more

Jul 16, 2014 12:28 AM Music Feature

phox.jpg.jpe

Monica Martin is setting goals for herself. She’s never had to do this before.“I had some small dreams, like owning a hearse,” said Martin, the soul-singer-voiced front of the Wisconsinite ps,Music Feature more

Dec 24, 2013 11:02 AM Music Feature

blogimage19699.jpe

In what may be remembered as one of the most fruitful breakups of all time, DeYarmond Edison's Justin Vernon went on to record solo as Bon Iver following the Eau Claire band's... more

Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage8543.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE\'s near-weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we speculate about the <a href=\"/blog-8527-attendance-hasnt-been-great-at-the-bmo-harris-p.. more

Aug 16, 2012 4:30 PM On Music

blogimage8527.jpe

Some concertgoers had expected a bigger turnout for Saturday's My Morning Jacket/Band of Horses show at the BMO Harris Pavilion, but compared to recent concerts at the venue, the roughly half-capacity audience was downright impressive. Last month .. more

Aug 13, 2012 3:20 PM On Music

blogimage19316.jpe

Covers records are often a band's attempt to showcase their influences and explain how their own sound... more

Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage8274.jpe

<p> Summerfest\'s snazzy new BMO Harris Paviliona covered, amphitheater-esque stage on the lake, which is set to feature large video screens and an elevated lakeside bar with a viewing areawill also host performances outside of Summerfest. This mo.. more

May 21, 2012 12:59 PM On Music

blogimage11456.jpe

The same magic that allowed Counting Crows' unkempt, dreadlocked singer Adam Duritz to date two of the three female leads from "Friends" must have carried over to Duritz's music career, because 17 years after the band's blockbuster more

Jul 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5190.jpe

Summerfest has been rolling out details of its 2010 headliners on Summerfest.com, and today offered another drop of headliners, including satirist Weird Al Yankovic, rap veterans Cyprus Hill and the alt-punk institution The Offspring. Below is the.. more

Apr 15, 2010 7:15 PM On Music

blogimage8543.jpe

Although 1974’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is now considered one of the most gruesome horror movies of all time, director Tobe Hopper had actually hoped to secure a PG rating for his film. He even deliberately cut back on the explicit gore... more

Oct 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8527.jpe

Philosophy in general doesn’t lend itself to film, since it can be hard to illustrate visually, by Astra Taylor solves this problem in her 2008 documentary, Examined Life, by pairing today’s top academics and thinkers with images that u,Tod... more

Oct 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage8274.jpe

Forming a deep bond with the similarly straight-talking comedian Richard Pryor, Paul Mooney acted as head writer for “The Richard Pryor Show” and co-writer of Pryor’s landmark albums, including Live on the Sunset Strip and &he,Today in more

Oct 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2887.jpe

Summerfest has announced Keith Urban and the Counting Crows as the latest Marcus Amphitheater headliners. Normally this is where we'd note that the two acts are headlining separate shows, except, in this case, they aren't: They're sharing the sam.. more

Mar 12, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage5190.jpe

There aren’t actually 17 of them, but Berlin’s 17 Hippies top off at a still-respectable 13 members, specializing in instruments ranging from accordions, banjos, bagpipes, clarinets, violins and,None more

Jan 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1649.jpe

Last night I caught a preview screening of Nick and Nora's Infinite Playlist, a mostly adorable teen comedy about teenagers with no curfew who spend the night zipping from one New York City rock club to the next. It's the latest in a short line of.. more

Oct 1, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3375.jpe

The same magic that allowed Counting Crows' unkempt, dreadlocked singer Adam Duritz to dat Saturday Nights & Sunday Mornings ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 23, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The name Walter Mirisch might not be familiar but a glance at his resume reveals some of the most familiar titles in film history. Mirisch produced Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Pink Panther, In the Heat of the Night and Some Like It Hot. B.. more

Jul 20, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage2887.jpe

Two local singer-songwriters, Marc Ballini, winner of the 2006 Shepherd Express Best-Of M Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1300.jpe

The Counting Crows sure know how to create a fun and exciting weekend with their latest re Saturday Nights & Sunday Mornings. ,CD Reviews more

Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES