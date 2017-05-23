RSS

Country Music

Justin Townes Earle demonstrated more than a few similarities with his father during his feisty set. more

May 23, 2017 2:29 PM Concert Reviews

Milwaukee’s Alyssia Dominguez incorporates her Hispanic roots into the pop end of country for a sound that seems poised for popularity. Given the mariachi brass in Johnny Cash’s �,Album Reviews more

May 2, 2017 1:27 PM Album Reviews

Nora Collins’ ascent in the ranks of country music with commercial radio in mind continues apace with the release of the five-song EP, Nora Collins. Upping the ante from her previous recordings of her own compositions and those crafted with... more

Sep 20, 2016 3:16 PM Album Reviews

Over the last couple of years as the leader of the straight-forward country band Hugh Bob and the Hustle, Hugh Masterson has spent increasing amounts of time down in Nashville. It shouldn't be a surprise, then, that like a lot of career-minded mus.. more

Dec 1, 2014 6:50 PM On Music

From Britney Spears’ wink-nudge Catholic schoolgirl uniform to Christina Aguilera’s dirty makeover all the way back to Nancy Sinatra’s sexy boots, the good girl gone bad has been one of pop m,Concert Reviews more

Mar 10, 2014 11:04 AM Concert Reviews

“I didn’t really know what I was doing. I just knew I like to write songs, and I enjoyed singing,” so says 19-year-old country singer Nora Collins of recording her first album more

Aug 5, 2013 12:41 PM Local Music

As you drive into Plains states like South Dakota, chances are that you’ll come across barren wilderness like the Badlands, with nothing but seeming desolation for miles. A variety of animals call these areas home, including more

Jul 24, 2013 1:06 AM Local Music

Joseph Huber may very well be the hardest-working musician in Milwaukee. After seven years as a member of acclaimed “streetgrass” group .357 String Band, Huber quickly began cobbling together a series of songs that would appear on his de... more

Feb 12, 2013 10:26 PM Local Music

You could say Henry Horenstein wrote the book on photography—several, in fact. But long before he became a photography professor at Rhode Island School of Design, Horenstein roamed honky-tonks and country music festivals, making pictures... more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Stand-up comic/storyteller Mike Birbiglia hit the historic Pabst Theatre last night. The last stop on his Painfully True Stories Tour met with a respectably large and diverse crowd. Known for his various albums, touring performances and intermit.. more

Nov 14, 2010 9:50 PM Theater

The 15th “Most Awesomely Bad Song Ever” according to VH1—or, according to a less affectionate Rolling Stone ranking, the 15th most just-plain-annoying song—“Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” isn’t all that representative of Crash more

May 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The hottest band from Wales since… uh… well, let’s just call them a hot band from Wales, the punky indie-pop septet Los Campesinos! puts a youthful, energetic spin on the ’90s indie-rock of bands like Pavement and Guided b,Today more

Apr 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Earlier this week the Kenosha News ran an article about the mixed reaction Jessica Simpson's first country concert received at the Country Thunder Festival in Randall, Wis. The story was quickly picked up by national media outlets—particularly a l.. more

Jul 23, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Contemporary country music is on a bit of a sentimental streak right now, which bodes wel To The Trees ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Contemporary country music is on a bit of a sentimental streak right now, which bodes wel It All Started ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Amiability formspart of Willie Nelson’s legend, but it hasn’t always served h Bay View Compass ,CD Reviews more

Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Rising country star Jack Ingram cut his teeth playing modest honkytonk in gritty, Texas r This Is It ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

