Country Music
Justin Townes Earle w/ The Sadies and Sammy Brue @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Justin Townes Earle demonstrated more than a few similarities with his father during his feisty set. more
May 23, 2017 2:29 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Alyssia Dominguez: Dance With Me
Milwaukee’s Alyssia Dominguez incorporates her Hispanic roots into the pop end of country for a sound that seems poised for popularity. Given the mariachi brass in Johnny Cash’s �,Album Reviews more
May 2, 2017 1:27 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Nora Collins: Nora Collins (MV2 Entertainment)
Nora Collins’ ascent in the ranks of country music with commercial radio in mind continues apace with the release of the five-song EP, Nora Collins. Upping the ante from her previous recordings of her own compositions and those crafted with... more
Sep 20, 2016 3:16 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Hugh Masterson is Moving to Nashville, but the Hustle Will Continue
Over the last couple of years as the leader of the straight-forward country band Hugh Bob and the Hustle, Hugh Masterson has spent increasing amounts of time down in Nashville. It shouldn't be a surprise, then, that like a lot of career-minded mus.. more
Dec 1, 2014 6:50 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Miley Cyrus @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
From Britney Spears’ wink-nudge Catholic schoolgirl uniform to Christina Aguilera’s dirty makeover all the way back to Nancy Sinatra’s sexy boots, the good girl gone bad has been one of pop m,Concert Reviews more
Mar 10, 2014 11:04 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Nora Collins Commits Herself to Country Music
“I didn’t really know what I was doing. I just knew I like to write songs, and I enjoyed singing,” so says 19-year-old country singer Nora Collins of recording her first album more
Aug 5, 2013 12:41 PM Jamie Lee Rake Local Music
Buffalo Gospel Find Hope and Strength on Debut
As you drive into Plains states like South Dakota, chances are that you’ll come across barren wilderness like the Badlands, with nothing but seeming desolation for miles. A variety of animals call these areas home, including more
Jul 24, 2013 1:06 AM Joshua Miller Local Music
Joseph Huber’s Conflicted Americana
Joseph Huber may very well be the hardest-working musician in Milwaukee. After seven years as a member of acclaimed “streetgrass” group .357 String Band, Huber quickly began cobbling together a series of songs that would appear on his de... more
Feb 12, 2013 10:26 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
Honky Tonk: Portraits of Country Music (W.W. Norton), by Henry Horenstein
You could say Henry Horenstein wrote the book on photography—several, in fact. But long before he became a photography professor at Rhode Island School of Design, Horenstein roamed honky-tonks and country music festivals, making pictures... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Was Jessica Simpson Booed in Randall, Wis.?
Earlier this week the Kenosha News ran an article about the mixed reaction Jessica Simpson's first country concert received at the Country Thunder Festival in Randall, Wis. The story was quickly picked up by national media outlets—particularly a l.. more
Jul 23, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Phil Vassar
Contemporary country music is on a bit of a sentimental streak right now, which bodes wel To The Trees ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 20, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Phil Vassar
Contemporary country music is on a bit of a sentimental streak right now, which bodes wel It All Started ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Willie Nelson
Amiability formspart of Willie Nelson’s legend, but it hasn’t always served h Bay View Compass ,CD Reviews more
Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Jack Ingram
Rising country star Jack Ingram cut his teeth playing modest honkytonk in gritty, Texas r This Is It ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee