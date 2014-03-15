RSS

No Country For Old Men

Bad actions have terrible consequences when a lavish-living lawyer (Michael Fassbender) falls into the orbit of the drug traffickers he represents. Written by Cormac McCarthy (No Country for Old Men) and directed by Ridley Scott, The Counse... more

Mar 15, 2014 4:15 AM Home Movies

Following the arrest and conviction of 8-year-old Billy’s mom, 86-year-old Irving Zisman (Johnny Knoxville) intends to deliver his motherless grandson to the boy’s dad. The pair sets out on a cross-country road trip, but more

Oct 23, 2013 12:59 AM Film Clips

blogimage3404.jpe

Now that's what we're talking about: Summerfest has announced Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson as the latest Marcus Amphitheater headliners; the two will split a July 1 bill that, with any luck, will find time for plenty of duets and collaborations. Ti.. more

Apr 24, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3404.jpe

Sometimes the Coen brothers outdo even themselves, as with last year’s No Country Fo No Country For Old Men ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Marion Cotillard was “speechless,” she insisted, while hugging her Best Actress Oscar (La Vie en Rose) and giving thank you after thank you. I was even more speechless. The French star of a subtitled film about Edith Piaf (“I didn’t even know who.. more

Feb 25, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

I read with great interest Lisa Kaiser’s article “A Field of Dreams: Competing Meeting People Is Easy ,Letters more

Jan 24, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

This year the uncertainty surrounding the Oscars is greater than the usual guesswork over which film will win Best Picture or who will be crowned Best Actor or Actress. It’s not entirely clear how the Oscars will play out on Feb. 24, given the li.. more

Jan 23, 2008 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage356.jpe

Of course, the people flying kites in the cold seem downright sane compared to the hundred Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 9 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES