RSS

Country Radio

noracollins.jpg.jpe

Nora Collins’ ascent in the ranks of country music with commercial radio in mind continues apace with the release of the five-song EP, Nora Collins. Upping the ante from her previous recordings of her own compositions and those crafted with... more

Sep 20, 2016 3:16 PM Album Reviews

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're looking back at what turned out to be a disappointing year for Summerfest. The festival's attendance feel by nearly 10% f.. more

Jul 9, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

blogimage11826.jpe

Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” on display through more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES