Country Rock
Buzz Cason: Passion (Arena)
As a writer and singer, Buzz Cason has a history that goes back to the early 1960s in sessions with Willie Nelson and Elvis and songs covered by everyone from Gloria Estefan to U2. Passion often suggests mature rockabilly, with the genre’s ... more
Apr 11, 2017 3:56 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
The Grateful Dead: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (Rhino)
The Grateful Dead’s eponymous debut, released half a century ago, was a good first effort from a band that was little known outside its hometown of San Francisco. The Grateful Dead: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition includes that LP plus a se... more
Jan 31, 2017 2:24 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen @ Shank Hall
Despite his age, wizened country-rock hero Commander Cody kept the energy up during his rowdy show Friday night. more
Oct 3, 2016 3:10 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
The Kinks: Everybody’s in Show-Biz Legacy Edition (RCA/Legacy)
The Kinks were at one of their periodic commercial peaks when they released Everybody’s in Show-Biz in 1972. By that time band leader-songwriter Ray Davies was nuts about concept albums and what story line was closer to his experience at th... more
Jun 28, 2016 3:43 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Sobriety Becomes Jason Isbell
Boozing it up is one of those rites of passage that some creative types are almost expected to go through. For Jason Isbell, it was a duty he was more than willing to more
Feb 5, 2014 2:26 AM Dave Gil de Rubio Music Feature
Stephen Stills
Although Stephen Stills sometimes seems overshadowed by his frequent collaborator, Neil Young, the new four-disc career retrospective offers ample reminders that Stills, a gifted and often imaginative songwriter, was integral t more
Apr 12, 2013 1:07 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
R. Mutt
December 13, 2007 Localgroup R. Mutt specializes in the kind of country rock heard Heptane ,CD Reviews more
Dec 13, 2007 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews