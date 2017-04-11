RSS

Country Rock

buzzcason.jpg.jpe

As a writer and singer, Buzz Cason has a history that goes back to the early 1960s in sessions with Willie Nelson and Elvis and songs covered by everyone from Gloria Estefan to U2. Passion often suggests mature rockabilly, with the genre’s ... more

Apr 11, 2017 3:56 PM Album Reviews

gratefuldead.jpg.jpe

The Grateful Dead’s eponymous debut, released half a century ago, was a good first effort from a band that was little known outside its hometown of San Francisco. The Grateful Dead: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition includes that LP plus a se... more

Jan 31, 2017 2:24 PM Album Reviews

commander cody.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/commandercody

Despite his age, wizened country-rock hero Commander Cody kept the energy up during his rowdy show Friday night. more

Oct 3, 2016 3:10 PM Concert Reviews

thekinks.jpg.jpe

The Kinks were at one of their periodic commercial peaks when they released Everybody’s in Show-Biz in 1972. By that time band leader-songwriter Ray Davies was nuts about concept albums and what story line was closer to his experience at th... more

Jun 28, 2016 3:43 PM Album Reviews

jasonisbel.jpg.jpe

Boozing it up is one of those rites of passage that some creative types are almost expected to go through. For Jason Isbell, it was a duty he was more than willing to more

Feb 5, 2014 2:26 AM Music Feature

stillls.jpg.jpe

Although Stephen Stills sometimes seems overshadowed by his frequent collaborator, Neil Young, the new four-disc career retrospective offers ample reminders that Stills, a gifted and often imaginative songwriter, was integral t more

Apr 12, 2013 1:07 AM Album Reviews

blogimage226.jpe

December 13, 2007 Localgroup R. Mutt specializes in the kind of country rock heard Heptane ,CD Reviews more

Dec 13, 2007 12:00 AM Album Reviews

