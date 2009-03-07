RSS

Country And Western

A very large crowd had come to the Quadracci Powerhouse Theatre. A quick look out across the theatre during Brian Vaughn’s opening speech confirmed only scattered single seats available. It was opening night of the Milwaukee Rep’s Pride and Preju.. more

Mar 7, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

I love when the lowly Brewers get big time attention. It happens so rarely. This week's ESPN The Magazine includes lots of Brewers mentions: Intheir Big Ten, #3 says "Brewers and Cubs load up to win now. So if theworld does com.. more

Jul 24, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage2842.jpe

While diverse stylistic range is often the hallmark of profound musical study, sometimes there’s something equally admirable about cornering and perfecting a specific niche. That’s the path taken by Atlanta’s Blackberry Smoke, who’ve wholehearted... more

Jul 10, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES