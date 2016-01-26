RSS

County Executive

vote_pin.jpg.jpe

,News Features more

Jan 26, 2016 5:02 PM News Features 7 Comments

130708195033-pocan-voting-booths-story-top.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County voters may be in for a bit of a shock when they find five referendum questions on the Nov. 4 general election ballot. One is a statewide more

Oct 21, 2014 10:58 PM News Features 10 Comments

img-county-executive-disagrees-with-plan-to-reform-milwaukee-county-government.jpg.jpe

Jun 26, 2014 7:51 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

The convenience beverage market got jumbled recently when, first, Oregon-based Union Wine Co. announced in November that it would soon sell its Underwood pinot gris and pinot noir in 12-ounce cans and, second, the London department store Se... more

Feb 7, 2014 7:03 PM Around MKE

money1.jpg.jpe

On Monday afternoon, a Milwaukee County Board committee voted 6 to 1 to streamline county government and reduce supervisors’ salaries and budget.The full board is set to vote on the more

Apr 24, 2013 5:37 PM News Features

This week, I wroteabout next Wednesday’s Assembly committee meeting in Madison on state Rep. JoeSanfelippo’s bill to radically weaken the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisorsand grant the Milwaukee County executive new power over .. more

Apr 3, 2013 7:41 PM Daily Dose

madison-capital-217921_406x226.jpg.jpe

Republican lawmakers have not scheduled a public hearing in Milwaukee County on the controversial bill to grant the Milwaukee County executive sweeping powers over local more

Apr 3, 2013 4:02 PM News Features

able.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County, Milwaukee, county executive, Scott Walker, Chris Abele, Act 10, David Clarke, budget, transit, health care, politics... more

Oct 10, 2012 12:48 AM Expresso

blogimage19761.jpe

With the 2010 Citizens United decision, the U.S. Supreme Court made one of the most damaging rulings in its history. The ruling essentially said that corporations can spend unlimited money from corporate treasuries on election campaigns... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 8 Comments

blogimage19710.jpe

We are all paying a price as Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele attempts to learn to be both an elected official in a democracy and an executive capable of making measured... more

Aug 30, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

blogimage19638.jpe

Milwaukee had a nationally recognized parks director who won a long list of awards, both local and national, including the prestigious National Park and Recreation Association's Gold Medal for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management... more

Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 11 Comments

blogimage19328.jpe

Last week Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele wrote an opinion piece in the Journal Sentinel about a labor dispute between a long-established Milwaukee company, Palermo's... more

Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 4 Comments

blogimage18938.jpe

If the Wisconsin recall is truly second in importance only to the presidential race, as many media outlets... more

Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

In 1992, Lee Holloway was a community health care executive who decided he would be a better county supervisor than the candidate who came knocking on his door to ask for his support. Twenty years later, Holloway is leaving the board... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage10422.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their opening series against the Colorado Rockies this afternoon with a 12:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9157.jpe

But wait—there’s more. When you send in receiptstotaling at least $100 in pur Shepherd Express ,None more

Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso

SOCIAL UPDATES