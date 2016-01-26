County Executive
Four-Way Primary for County Executive Is on the Feb. 16 Ballot
,News Features more
Jan 26, 2016 5:02 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
Five Referendum Questions on County Ballot
Milwaukee County voters may be in for a bit of a shock when they find five referendum questions on the Nov. 4 general election ballot. One is a statewide more
Oct 21, 2014 10:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Milwaukee County Referendum Questions Move Forward
Jun 26, 2014 7:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 4 Comments
Chuck Shepherd's News Of The Weird
The convenience beverage market got jumbled recently when, first, Oregon-based Union Wine Co. announced in November that it would soon sell its Underwood pinot gris and pinot noir in 12-ounce cans and, second, the London department store Se... more
Feb 7, 2014 7:03 PM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Dueling County Reform Proposals Vie for Support
On Monday afternoon, a Milwaukee County Board committee voted 6 to 1 to streamline county government and reduce supervisors’ salaries and budget.The full board is set to vote on the more
Apr 24, 2013 5:37 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Where Abele’s at on the Milwaukee County Board Bill
This week, I wroteabout next Wednesday’s Assembly committee meeting in Madison on state Rep. JoeSanfelippo’s bill to radically weaken the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisorsand grant the Milwaukee County executive new power over .. more
Apr 3, 2013 7:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Out-State Legislators Will Determine the Future of Milwaukee County at Committee Hearing on April 10 in Madison
Republican lawmakers have not scheduled a public hearing in Milwaukee County on the controversial bill to grant the Milwaukee County executive sweeping powers over local more
Apr 3, 2013 4:02 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Abele’s Budget Looks a Lot Like Walker’s Old Budgets
Milwaukee County, Milwaukee, county executive, Scott Walker, Chris Abele, Act 10, David Clarke, budget, transit, health care, politics... more
Oct 10, 2012 12:48 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Why Is Abele Afraid to Let the Public Speak?
With the 2010 Citizens United decision, the U.S. Supreme Court made one of the most damaging rulings in its history. The ruling essentially said that corporations can spend unlimited money from corporate treasuries on election campaigns... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Issue of the Week: Will Chris Abele Fire Patrick Farley?
We are all paying a price as Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele attempts to learn to be both an elected official in a democracy and an executive capable of making measured... more
Aug 30, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Issue of the Week: So Why Was Sue Black Fired?
Milwaukee had a nationally recognized parks director who won a long list of awards, both local and national, including the prestigious National Park and Recreation Association's Gold Medal for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management... more
Aug 22, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
Issue of the Week: Picking Unnecessary Fights
Last week Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele wrote an opinion piece in the Journal Sentinel about a labor dispute between a long-established Milwaukee company, Palermo's... more
Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Silent Running
If the Wisconsin recall is truly second in importance only to the presidential race, as many media outlets... more
Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments
The Chairman Leaves the Building
In 1992, Lee Holloway was a community health care executive who decided he would be a better county supervisor than the candidate who came knocking on his door to ask for his support. Twenty years later, Holloway is leaving the board... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features
Brewers vs. Rockies
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their opening series against the Colorado Rockies this afternoon with a 12:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Event of the Week: Buy Local and Win Great Prizes
But wait—there’s more. When you send in receiptstotaling at least $100 in pur Shepherd Express ,None more
Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso