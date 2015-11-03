RSS

larsonheadshot.jpg.jpe

State Sen. Chris Larson’s underdog status doesn’t seem to bother him in his race to unseat Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele in the 2016 election. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:58 PM News Features 4 Comments

money_rect.jpg.jpe

Like his predecessor, Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele touted his no-tax-increase $1.4 billion county budget.To balance more

Oct 16, 2013 1:34 AM News Features

mcts.jpg.jpe

We’re very disappointed by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s decision to terminate Milwaukee Transport Services’ contract to operate the county’s fixed bus more

Jul 31, 2013 12:10 AM Expresso

chris abele at podium-thumb-618xauto-4712.jpg.jpe

On Monday, a 14-4 supermajority of the Milwaukee County board overrode County Executive Chris Abele’s veto of their plan to reform county government at a local level. more

May 7, 2013 9:18 PM Expresso

milwaukee-1.jpg.jpe

The nonprofit DreamBikes focuses on helping youth develop the necessary life skills and work experience needed to become successful adults. With shop locations in Madison (4245 W. Beltline Highway) and their newest one in more

May 7, 2013 9:15 PM Expresso

money1.jpg.jpe

On Monday afternoon, a Milwaukee County Board committee voted 6 to 1 to streamline county government and reduce supervisors’ salaries and budget.The full board is set to vote on the more

Apr 24, 2013 5:37 PM News Features

able.jpg.jpe

As someone whose first reporting job in Milwaukee was as a backup reporter covering county government under its first county executive, I certainly understand those who harbor a strong desire to destroy the Milwaukee more

Jan 14, 2013 4:17 PM Taking Liberties

