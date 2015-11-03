County Government
Chris Larson on Why He’s Running for Milwaukee County Executive
State Sen. Chris Larson’s underdog status doesn’t seem to bother him in his race to unseat Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele in the 2016 election. more
Nov 3, 2015 8:58 PM Louis Fortis News Features 4 Comments
Supervisors Examine Abele’s County Budget
Like his predecessor, Scott Walker, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele touted his no-tax-increase $1.4 billion county budget.To balance more
Oct 16, 2013 1:34 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Abele’s Privatization Plan
We’re very disappointed by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s decision to terminate Milwaukee Transport Services’ contract to operate the county’s fixed bus more
Jul 31, 2013 12:10 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Local Control v. The Inside Job
On Monday, a 14-4 supermajority of the Milwaukee County board overrode County Executive Chris Abele’s veto of their plan to reform county government at a local level. more
May 7, 2013 9:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: DreamBikes Mentors, Volunteers and Youth Staff
The nonprofit DreamBikes focuses on helping youth develop the necessary life skills and work experience needed to become successful adults. With shop locations in Madison (4245 W. Beltline Highway) and their newest one in more
May 7, 2013 9:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Dueling County Reform Proposals Vie for Support
On Monday afternoon, a Milwaukee County Board committee voted 6 to 1 to streamline county government and reduce supervisors’ salaries and budget.The full board is set to vote on the more
Apr 24, 2013 5:37 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Nuclear Option
As someone whose first reporting job in Milwaukee was as a backup reporter covering county government under its first county executive, I certainly understand those who harbor a strong desire to destroy the Milwaukee more
Jan 14, 2013 4:17 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties