County Stadium

The Brewers cruise into the All-Star break with a 50-41record and a five and half game lead on the second place Cubs. With thepossible exception of the Cubs themselves, on pace for one of the biggest letdownseasons in recent memory, the Brew.. more

Jul 10, 2017 2:52 PM Brew Crew Confidential

The Free Agent Reentry Draft is a mostly-forgotten relic from the earliest days of freedom for Major League baseball players. Between 1976 and 1980, an early-November “draft" of free agent players determined which clubs could negotiation with w.. more

Apr 10, 2017 3:39 PM Brew Crew Confidential

Milwaukee County Stadium’s scoreboard, 1995. (Photo courtesy flickr userclare_and_ben) Of every word thatmight come to mind when thinking of the old scoreboard at Milwaukee County Stadium,“dynamic” might not be among the first, oh, few thous.. more

Sep 26, 2016 4:05 PM Brew Crew Confidential 8 Comments

Bernie Brewer’s original County Stadium Chalet, where –according to one opposing manager – the mascot committed baseball espionage. With a 7-3 win onJuly 8, 1973, the Brewers completed a resounding doubleheader sweep of the TexasRangers and.. more

Jun 27, 2016 5:09 PM Brew Crew Confidential 1 Comments

Like a lot of men (and a few women) my age, I had greatfaith in baseball cards as a young person. We were a generation that cared lessfor war or peace than a sharp-cornered Mike Greenwell, or a Bobby Bonilla WhiteSox card, or *sh.. more

Feb 2, 2016 4:15 PM Brew Crew Confidential 2 Comments

Apr 6, 2015 11:00 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments

This week, like thousands of otherbaseball fans all across the state, I bought myself an opening day ticket. WhileI paid way over face value, it’s not going to get me in anywhere on April 6,nor any other day. It is for a team that no longer exi.. more

Mar 30, 2015 3:44 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 3 Comments

At the advent of every new MLB season I think aboutthe Brewers' 1987 start. The team matched the 1982 Atlanta Braves with 13straight wins to open the season. I remember two of those games in particular and it's no mystery why.The ninth game of.. more

Mar 24, 2015 7:00 PM Milwaukee Brewers

With the Packers' fate unknown until Sunday, the Observers tackled one of their favorite December tasks: Judging who deserves election to baseball's Hall of Fame more

Dec 26, 2013 11:14 AM More Sports

It took him 12 years, but Paul McCartney will finally get around to checking out Milwaukee's new ballpark this summer. Twenty years after he played County Stadium in 1993, the former Beatle will headline the Brewers' home park on Tuesday, July 16 .. more

Apr 15, 2013 3:10 PM On Music

This Friday afternoon, the Milwaukee Brewers' home park will be the site of the biggest party in the state... more

Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

If that name makes you do a double take, its because his brother is already the Brewers Bench Coach (he of the calligraphy lineup cards).The hitting coach spot was vacated when Dale Sveum was hired to be the manager of the Chicago Cubs. Johnny.. more

Nov 28, 2011 11:50 PM More Sports

Baseball salvation was granted to our city in 1953, when the Boston Braves moved to Milwaukee and became an instant hit with the fans. The Milwaukee Braves soon astounded America and solidified a place in history by winning the 1957 World S... more

Jan 31, 2011 12:00 AM Books

Two of the city’s most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE’s Tuesday night hip-hop program “Mad Kids,” team up every Monday night at the Wicked H more

Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more

Dec 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Being a certain age, the Observers had a 1960s song in their heads last week, with updated lyrics: "We met him on a Thursday and our hearts stood still, da doo ron ron ron..." Some Brewers fans had a heart-stopping question: "Who the heck i more

Nov 11, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

Next Act Theatre opens its season with a stellar cast of Flora Coker, Laura Gray, Mary MacDonald Kerr and Mark Ulrich in Joel Drake Johnson’s Four Places , directed by David Cecsarini. In this darkly comic family drama, which runs more

Oct 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For Vancouver-based guitarist Gordon Grdina, the chance to play with his heroes came unusually early. Ten years ago, Grdina sought out legendary double-bassist Gary Peacock after a Keith Jarrett concert; ever since, Peacock has been his more

Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Though sometimes dismissed outside of their tape-trading fan base, between all their tour dates college staples O.A.R. have learned how write some pretty catchy pop songs. “Shattered (Turn the Car Around),” the biggest hit off 2008’s more

Jul 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee is filled with rappers who brag about lavish lifestyles, exotic vacations and expensive rides. Raze isn’t one of them.On the local rapper-producer’s second album, Living in Technocolor, Raze wears his empty pockets as a badge of h... more

Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

