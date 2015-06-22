Courtney Barnett
Belle and Sebastian w/ Courtney Barnett @ The Pabst Theater
Veteran indie-rockers Belle and Sebastian and relative newcomer Courtney Barnett brought their separate skillsets to the Pabst Theater Friday. more
Jun 22, 2015 8:00 AM Arielle Smith Concert Reviews
Belle & Sebastian Will Play the Pabst Theater with Courtney Barnett
It’s been a while since Belle & Sebastian lastplayed Milwaukee. A full eight years, to be exact. But the Scottish indie-popgroup will make a return on Friday, June 19 when they'll play the PabstTheater. The group will be supporting their latest.. more
Apr 10, 2015 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
