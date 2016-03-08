Cousins Subs
Milwaukee Bucks and Cousins Subs Supporting Hunger Task Force
The Milwaukee Bucks and Cousins Subs are teaming together for Block Out Hunger, benefiting Milwaukee’s Hunger Task Force and food pantries throughout Wisconsin. For every block the Bucks make this season, Cousins Subs will make a donation t... more
Mar 8, 2016 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Cousins Subs Says On Wisconsin!
Milwaukee-based company Cousins Subs is transitioning to all Wisconsin-made cheeses and offering Wisconsin-based Sprecher root beer at all locations. more
Dec 8, 2015 7:42 PM David Luhrssen Short Order
This Weekend: A Parade of Shorts, A Little Improv and some heavy drama
Local Theatre is kind of all over the place this week. On the verge of holiday theatre season, things feel a bit scattered. This week, Carte Blanche Studios stages its new play festival. This series of short plays is a lot of fun . . . sit down, h.. more
Nov 8, 2012 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee's Best Submarine Sandwiches
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Best of Milwaukee 2009