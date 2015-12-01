Couture
Setting the Record Straight: Chris Abele Is the Ultimate Insider
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s re-election campaign has one recurring theme: Abele got rid of the insiders in county government and is now working for you, the voters. In fact, Abele’s record in office shows that he’s the opposite... more
Dec 1, 2015 9:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments
Lake Michigan Shoreline Winds Up in Court
The city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County have sued the watchdog group Preserve Our Parks for questioning the shoreline of Lake Michigan and seeming to hold up the sale of the county-owned Transit Center site to developer Rick Barrett. Pre... more
Apr 7, 2015 9:53 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee County Reasserts Control Over Lakefront Properties
Milwaukee County supervisors rejected a sale of O’Donnell Park to Northwestern Mutual Life (NML) but approved a sale of the Transit Center site as long as it adheres to the Wisconsin constitution’s Public Trust doctrine. more
Dec 23, 2014 11:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
What’s Chris Abele Hiding?
Act 14, transparency, Milwaukee County government, Chris Abele, parkland more
Nov 25, 2014 11:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 23 Comments
County Board Seat on the Nov. 4 Ballot
On Nov. 4, residents of District 5 of the Milwaukee County Board will vote in a special election for their next supervisor more
Oct 15, 2014 5:56 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Is Chris Abele’s Plan to do a Private Sale of O’Donnell Park a Done Deal?
Last Wednesday, a packed hearing room debated the true price tag of the Milwaukee County-owned O’Donnell Park, built on the site of the city’s first park, Juneau Park more
Sep 17, 2014 2:04 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Issue of the Week: Milwaukee Lakefront Bill Gets a One-Sided Hearing
Legislators got only half the story on a bill that could tie up lakefront development in the courts for years.Last week, an Assembly committee heard testimony more
Feb 13, 2014 3:32 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Republicans Come to Abele’s Rescue Again
We’re happy when elected officials reach across the aisle to solve problems. But we’re disappointed that, yet again, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has chosen to work with more
Jan 30, 2014 6:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
County Supervisors Push Back on Abele’s Couture Bill
On Monday, a Milwaukee County board committee heard testimony from aides to Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele on a new bill that the administration says would provide more clarity on which portions of Milwaukee’s lakefront can be devel... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin Is Losing Our Democracy
2013 didn’t have the drama of 2011—when Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated Legislature undid decades of progressive policies—or 2012, when Walker survived a recall and more
Dec 30, 2013 12:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Parks Group Threatens Lawsuit Over Couture Site
A parks group warned Milwaukee County supervisors it would head to court if the county proceeds with the sale of the Transit Center site for the development of the Couture, saying a portion of the more
Oct 30, 2013 2:26 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee’s Historic Lakefront Opportunities
Beginning this fall, Milwaukee leaders will be seizing a once-in-a-generation opportunity to add high-rises to the city’s skyline, improve access to the lakefront and develop under-used space more
Sep 18, 2013 1:48 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Issue of the Week: Bye-Bye Local Control
True Republicans believe that local control is best because the closer the decision-makers are to their constituents, the better. more
Jul 2, 2013 10:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: State Budget Details Reveal GOP Pettiness
We have no doubt that Republican Gov. Scott Walker will use the pending state budget, which was stacked with special interest legislation by the Joint Finance more
Jun 11, 2013 11:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Yup, Walker Is Running for President
Jun 5, 2013 4:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: What Does Abele Want to Hide?
If there was any question about Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s true motivation for trying to downsize the county board, his plans to sell off county assets should answer it. more
Feb 19, 2013 9:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Why Is Abele Afraid of Transparency in Sale of Valuable Milwaukee County Real Estate?
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele unveiled his favorite proposal for the publicly owned 2 acres of prime real estate overlooking Lake Michigan, a 44-story tower dubbed The... more
Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 9 Comments
