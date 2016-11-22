RSS

Under Cover by Milwaukee’s J. Ryan Trio is an album of cover tunes with excellent renditions continuing throughout the disc. An able combo accompanies the vocals, finding an appropriate midway between the agility of jazz and the forcefulnes... more

Nov 22, 2016 3:56 PM Album Reviews

Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more

Apr 30, 2015 9:27 PM Visual Arts

The new Milwaukee band NONOYEAHOKAY is co-fronted by singers Colin Plant (of the rap groups The Hollowz and L&R) and Amber Ruthe (of the fierce post-punk act The Revenge Society), and as you might expect from a group that pairs that odd couple wit.. more

Oct 23, 2014 2:00 PM On Music 2 Comments

Releasing 10 albums over the past 20-plus years, Pearl Jam has experienced a storied career, but all but its most devoted fans admit that the last decade hasn’t lived up to the groundbreaking arti,Concert Reviews more

Oct 21, 2014 10:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Earlier this summer brothers Scott and Brian Wooldridge passed the cup around on Kickstarter to raise money for two projects at once: their seventh album as the Wooldridge Brothers, and a mostly acoustic debut solo album for Scott. They succeeded,.. more

Jul 17, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

In the current era of country music radio when so much that passes gatekeepers’ muster is of disputable country origins and content, give Jennifer Nettles credit: She’s transparent about how ec,Concert Reviews more

Mar 17, 2014 1:21 PM Concert Reviews

When the members of Walk Off The Earth finished filming the video of their cover of the Gotye hit “Somebody That I Used To Know,” the immediate feeling was anything but the excitement and anticipation more

Jan 15, 2014 2:06 AM Music Feature 1 Comments

Ian Hunter didn't look frustrated Thursday night at Potawatami Bingo Casino’s Northern Lights Theater, storming through a couple hours’ worth of a few decades’ worth of music recognizab,Concert Reviews more

Oct 4, 2013 9:59 AM Concert Reviews

Covers records are often a band's attempt to showcase their influences and explain how their own sound... more

Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

Many restaurants use the term “bistro” lightly, often forgetting that the origin of the word is French. But the Pastiche Bistro, which opened a few months ago under the helm of chef/owner Michael Engel, understands the proper meaning.This s... more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more

May 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A man out of time, Canada’s Rick Miller has composed, produced, performed and recorded since the early ’80s. But his fourth solo CD, Falling Through Rainbows, confirms that his real musical influences come from the ’70s. Featuring a fuzz more

Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

The jammy, dubby, sample-laden reggae-punk of Slightly Stoopid caught the ear of Sublime’s Bradley Nowell, who signed the band while they were still in high school. Since Nowell’s death, the Cal,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

The Shepherd Express is calling all artists to compete in the Best of Milwaukee Cover Con Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Contests more

Sep 1, 2008 12:00 AM z Archive 2 Comments

Frank returned at last from his New York visit, and with the fragile psyche of Packer L Frank returned at last from his New York visit, and with the fragile psyche of Packer Land ,Sports more

Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

Sculptor Joel Hunnicutt and fellow artist Jody dePew McLeane are both obsessive and meticulous builders; the former with bits of wood, the latter through staccato strokes and layers of pastel. It is the re,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m.With the Mighty Mighty Bosstones on a lengthy, lengthy hiatus How do I book a cruise? ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 22, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

It turns out that once you get past the unmistakable stink of Right Guard and Wild Turkey that Kings of Leon leave behind on everything they touch, the group's mega-hit "Use Somebody" is actually a pretty great song; the track is quickly emerging .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

