Cover
J. Ryan Trio: Under Cover
Under Cover by Milwaukee’s J. Ryan Trio is an album of cover tunes with excellent renditions continuing throughout the disc. An able combo accompanies the vocals, finding an appropriate midway between the agility of jazz and the forcefulnes... more
Nov 22, 2016 3:56 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more
Apr 30, 2015 9:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Hear Two Tracks from Milwaukee's New Electro-Soul Fusion Project NONOYEAHOKAY
The new Milwaukee band NONOYEAHOKAY is co-fronted by singers Colin Plant (of the rap groups The Hollowz and L&R) and Amber Ruthe (of the fierce post-punk act The Revenge Society), and as you might expect from a group that pairs that odd couple wit.. more
Oct 23, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 2 Comments
Pearl Jam @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
Releasing 10 albums over the past 20-plus years, Pearl Jam has experienced a storied career, but all but its most devoted fans admit that the last decade hasn’t lived up to the groundbreaking arti,Concert Reviews more
Oct 21, 2014 10:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Testa Rosa, Chris Porterfield, Liv Mueller, Chris DeMay and More Cover The Wooldridge Brothers
Earlier this summer brothers Scott and Brian Wooldridge passed the cup around on Kickstarter to raise money for two projects at once: their seventh album as the Wooldridge Brothers, and a mostly acoustic debut solo album for Scott. They succeeded,.. more
Jul 17, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jennifer Nettles @ The Riverside Theater
In the current era of country music radio when so much that passes gatekeepers’ muster is of disputable country origins and content, give Jennifer Nettles credit: She’s transparent about how ec,Concert Reviews more
Mar 17, 2014 1:21 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Walk Off The Earth Strike it Big on YouTube
When the members of Walk Off The Earth finished filming the video of their cover of the Gotye hit “Somebody That I Used To Know,” the immediate feeling was anything but the excitement and anticipation more
Jan 15, 2014 2:06 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature 1 Comments
Ian Hunter @ Potawatomi Bingo Casino
Ian Hunter didn't look frustrated Thursday night at Potawatami Bingo Casino’s Northern Lights Theater, storming through a couple hours’ worth of a few decades’ worth of music recognizab,Concert Reviews more
Oct 4, 2013 9:59 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Counting Crows' Different Kind of Covers Album
Covers records are often a band's attempt to showcase their influences and explain how their own sound... more
Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Cozy French Dining in Bay View’s Pastiche Bistro
Many restaurants use the term “bistro” lightly, often forgetting that the origin of the word is French. But the Pastiche Bistro, which opened a few months ago under the helm of chef/owner Michael Engel, understands the proper meaning.This s... more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
International Pop Overthrow Festival
Los Angeles promoter David Bash founded his International Pop Overthrow festival in 1998 to showcase bands performing in the loosely defined power-pop tradition—pretty much any group playing melodic, guitar-based rock qualifies—and has sinc... more
May 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rick Miller
A man out of time, Canada’s Rick Miller has composed, produced, performed and recorded since the early ’80s. But his fourth solo CD, Falling Through Rainbows, confirms that his real musical influences come from the ’70s. Featuring a fuzz more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Slightly Stoopid
The jammy, dubby, sample-laden reggae-punk of Slightly Stoopid caught the ear of Sublime’s Bradley Nowell, who signed the band while they were still in high school. Since Nowell’s death, the Cal,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Best of Milwaukee Cover Contest
The Shepherd Express is calling all artists to compete in the Best of Milwaukee Cover Con Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,Contests more
Sep 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff z Archive 2 Comments
The Precious
Frank returned at last from his New York visit, and with the fragile psyche of Packer L Frank returned at last from his New York visit, and with the fragile psyche of Packer Land ,Sports more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
"Relative Spaces"
Sculptor Joel Hunnicutt and fellow artist Jody dePew McLeane are both obsessive and meticulous builders; the former with bits of wood, the latter through staccato strokes and layers of pastel. It is the re,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 21, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Big D and the Kids Table
Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m.With the Mighty Mighty Bosstones on a lengthy, lengthy hiatus How do I book a cruise? ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 22, 2007 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee
You Know That I Could Use Somebody (To Cover "Use Somebody")
It turns out that once you get past the unmistakable stink of Right Guard and Wild Turkey that Kings of Leon leave behind on everything they touch, the group's mega-hit "Use Somebody" is actually a pretty great song; the track is quickly emerging .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music