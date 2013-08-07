RSS

Coverup

gt_scott_walker_630x420_120518.jpg.jpe

Scott Walker wasdefinitely aware that his campaign and county staffers were working together toshape his image as he ran for governor in 2010. During theindictments and prosecutions, we learned how clearly his county staffers weredoing polit.. more

Aug 7, 2013 7:46 PM Daily Dose

111110_nixon7_ap_328.jpg.jpe

Let's state this very simply, so everybody will understand. The notion that Barack Obama is "Nixonian"—or that his administration's recent troubles bear any more

Jun 2, 2013 6:30 PM News Features

blogimage9479.jpe

Richard Nixon once appointed singer and actress Pearl Bailey, a Broadway staple, America’s “Ambassador of Love.” Though Bailey’s roots were in vaudeville, she was most famous for her roles in productions like Hello, Dolly! a,Today more

Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES