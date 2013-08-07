Coverup
Inside Walker’s Campaign/County Coverup
Scott Walker wasdefinitely aware that his campaign and county staffers were working together toshape his image as he ran for governor in 2010. During theindictments and prosecutions, we learned how clearly his county staffers weredoing polit.. more
Aug 7, 2013 7:46 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Watergate Amnesia, the ‘Nixonian’ Slur and Other Big Lies
Let's state this very simply, so everybody will understand. The notion that Barack Obama is "Nixonian"—or that his administration's recent troubles bear any more
Jun 2, 2013 6:30 PM Joe Conason News Features
Pearl Bailey … By Request
Richard Nixon once appointed singer and actress Pearl Bailey, a Broadway staple, America’s “Ambassador of Love.” Though Bailey’s roots were in vaudeville, she was most famous for her roles in productions like Hello, Dolly! a,Today more
Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee