Cowboy Mouth
Dreamy Team for 'Nightmares and Lullabies'
Quite often when new shows get announced, it’s difficult to tell exactly what to expect. Nightmares and Lullabies sounded interesting from the start. It’s a Cooperative Performance Milwaukee program of work inspired by the works of J.M. Barrie, au.. more
Mar 18, 2015 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cowboy Mouth
However fleetingly, Cowboy Mouth tasted success in the mid-'90s with their minor hit “Jenny Says,” a rollicking example of the group's rootsy alt-rock, and also the only one to experience radio exposure beyond college stations. Rathe more
Feb 11, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Roman Brothel
At first glance, and even at second look, the prostitutes of Adua and her Friends don't have it so bad. Although a newly passed law banned their bordello from the city of Rome, one gets the impression of high spirits and camaraderie. In this au.. more
Jun 30, 2011 3:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Neil Young @ The Riverside Theater, July 30
Neil Young will bring his first solo tour of the new decade to the Riverside Theater on July 30, the venue announced this morning. Tickets are priced between $95 and $195 and go on sale Friday, June 11 at noon. Judging from early reviews o.. more
Jun 3, 2010 11:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
McGivern: An America Fiesta In Sheboygan
I was recently at a very traditional religious wedding. Knowing the couple in question very little, I felt a bit out of place. I wish the two of them nothing but the best and hope to, at some point, get to know them a little better. They seem li.. more
Jun 2, 2010 12:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Still Life with Muliple Demographics: University Opening Night
The Marquette University campus was quite last night as my wife and I went in for the first of two shows in a row there. We were there to go to the theatre, the lobby of shich ended up being packed for opening night of the Marquette Univers.. more
Feb 13, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Feb. 5 - Feb. 11
Dust @ UWM Union Theatre, 7 p.m. Thebest documentaries can make anything interesting, a premise that Germandocumentarian Hartmut Bitomsky boldly tests with his new film, Dust,about ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Tonight's Summerfest 11 p.m. Shows
They Might Be Giants @ the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage An u The OddCouple ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee