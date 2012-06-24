RSS

Cowboy Versus Samurai

The Boulevard Theatre Ensemble stages the local premier of Michal Golamco's <i>Cowboy Versus Samurai</i>, a romance set in reakneck, Wyo., a slice of small-town America that remains untouched by the mass culture of the 21st... more

Jun 24, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jun 23, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jun 22, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jun 18, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jun 17, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jun 15, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jun 14, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Love is weird. When it's strong enough, the emotion of love outweighs any sense of logic. Michael Golamco's Cowboy Versus Samurai explores this notion in its best moments, which are brought to the stage in a local premiere by the Boulevard ... more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

 Love I can relate to. Ancestral culture? Uh, no . . . there's really no ethnic culture her for me. I come from an ambiguously European mishmash. My last name means, "place of the marsh," in a language nobody speaks anymore. None of my identity.. more

May 25, 2012 6:09 PM Theater

Stephen Sondheim, the mind behind Sweeney Todd and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, is unquestionably talented. His work makes it easy for programmers of musical theater. After all, Sondheim sells tickets—and so his work ofte... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

                                                                    There was good news in email last week Thursday. Turns out Mark Bucher's production of Michael Golamco's Cowboy Vs. Samurai is, in fact, going to make it to the stage. The scrip.. more

Apr 17, 2012 3:56 PM Theater

With Cowboy Versus Samurai, the Boulevard Theatre may have chosen one of the more challenging shows to cast on the upcoming theatre season. A play on Cyrano De Bergerac, the play features a love story in which a young man must choose between his .. more

Jul 17, 2011 8:15 PM Theater

One of the two or three most intimate theatre spaces in town, the Boulevard Theatre is an interesting opportunity for untested talent. Those who may have only a bit of experience onstage can potentially experience greater physical challenges than.. more

Dec 15, 2010 10:38 PM Theater

Delving deep into one of Milwaukee’s most beloved traditions, writer/director Ron Faiola’s new film takes viewers on a guided tour of some of the city’s most popular, historic and unique fish fries. A graduate of the UW-Milwaukee film pr more

Oct 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Ilija’s Place 3701 E. Squire Ave., Cudahy (414) 727-5885 $$ Credit Cards: MC, VS Smoking: Yes ,Dining Out more

Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Part of a crop of positive, feel-good jam bands to crossover to mainstream radio in the ’90s, when the current jam scene was just beginning to emerge, Rusted Root melded Grateful Dead-styled folk and Paul Simon’s ear for world music on thei... more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Given the intimacy of Cohen's songs, and the worn warmth of his voice, there's something slightly off-putting about picturing him performing in a 20,000-seat arena. Maybe that's why it's so charmingly reassuring when, announcing a set break... more

Apr 13, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

