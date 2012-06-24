Cowboy Versus Samurai
Cowboy Versus Samurai
The Boulevard Theatre Ensemble stages the local premier of Michal Golamco's <i>Cowboy Versus Samurai</i>, a romance set in reakneck, Wyo., a slice of small-town America that remains untouched by the mass culture of the 21st... more
Jun 24, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Boulevard's 'Cowboy' Rounds Up Fun Romance
Love is weird. When it's strong enough, the emotion of love outweighs any sense of logic. Michael Golamco's Cowboy Versus Samurai explores this notion in its best moments, which are brought to the stage in a local premiere by the Boulevard ... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Culture vs. Identity vs. Cowboy vs. Samurai
Love I can relate to. Ancestral culture? Uh, no . . . there's really no ethnic culture her for me. I come from an ambiguously European mishmash. My last name means, "place of the marsh," in a language nobody speaks anymore. None of my identity.. more
May 25, 2012 6:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sondheim's 'Sunday in the Park' at Skylight
Stephen Sondheim, the mind behind Sweeney Todd and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, is unquestionably talented. His work makes it easy for programmers of musical theater. After all, Sondheim sells tickets—and so his work ofte... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cowboy Versus Samurai at Boulevard
There was good news in email last week Thursday. Turns out Mark Bucher's production of Michael Golamco's Cowboy Vs. Samurai is, in fact, going to make it to the stage. The scrip.. more
Apr 17, 2012 3:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Asian American Actress Needed
With Cowboy Versus Samurai, the Boulevard Theatre may have chosen one of the more challenging shows to cast on the upcoming theatre season. A play on Cyrano De Bergerac, the play features a love story in which a young man must choose between his .. more
Jul 17, 2011 8:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions For A Nice Guy and A Few Young Asian Actors--
One of the two or three most intimate theatre spaces in town, the Boulevard Theatre is an interesting opportunity for untested talent. Those who may have only a bit of experience onstage can potentially experience greater physical challenges than.. more
Dec 15, 2010 10:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fish Fry Night Milwaukee
Delving deep into one of Milwaukee’s most beloved traditions, writer/director Ron Faiola’s new film takes viewers on a guided tour of some of the city’s most popular, historic and unique fish fries. A graduate of the UW-Milwaukee film pr more
Oct 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ilija’s Place Brings Serbian Touch to Cudahy
Ilija’s Place 3701 E. Squire Ave., Cudahy (414) 727-5885 $$ Credit Cards: MC, VS Smoking: Yes ,Dining Out more
Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Rusted Root
Part of a crop of positive, feel-good jam bands to crossover to mainstream radio in the ’90s, when the current jam scene was just beginning to emerge, Rusted Root melded Grateful Dead-styled folk and Paul Simon’s ear for world music on thei... more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Leonard Cohen
Given the intimacy of Cohen's songs, and the worn warmth of his voice, there's something slightly off-putting about picturing him performing in a 20,000-seat arena. Maybe that's why it's so charmingly reassuring when, announcing a set break... more
Apr 13, 2009 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews