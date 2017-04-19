Coyote
Watch Abby Jeanne Deliver the Goods in the Latest Hear Here Presents Video
Abby Jeanne has one of those voices meant to turn heads, an acrobatic, bluesy wail that dwarfs everything in its vicinity. Thiswinter the Foreign Goods singer put that voice to good use on her debut soloalbum, Rebel Love , a freewheeling settha.. more
Apr 19, 2017 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Frogwater @ The Mitchell Park Domes
A lot of music venues have had cleaner air since the smoking ban, but with their “Music Under Glass” series every Thursday, the Mitchell Park Domes is the only Milwaukee venue that actually produces its own oxygen.On a small, patio-like sta... more
Jan 18, 2011 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews
Cash In Racine For New Year's Eve
There may not be any local theatre companies opening any time soon, but there are quite a few options for New Year’s Eve. Just outside Milwaukee county, Racine Theatre Guild offers a musical tribute to Johnny Cash and June Carter. Dan Simpson .. more
Dec 22, 2010 10:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Empty Nest
In a bad marriage, children can become the one common interest holding the couple together Empty Nest ,Film more
Apr 14, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews