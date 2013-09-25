Crab
Absolutely Is Not Breaking Up
Some welcome news from the Milwaukee punk trio Absolutely: They aren't breaking up after all. Earlier this month the group announced that their show with Joan of Arc Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Cactus Club would be their final show, but it turns out t.. more
Sep 25, 2013 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Supper Club Dining in Hales Corners
Supper clubs were once the places to go for a good meal in Milwaukee and surrounding areas. They didn’t serve fast food; they were sit-down restaurants with full bars but without an air of exclusivity. Supper clubs... more
Oct 1, 2012 10:26 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Twisted Fisherman Designed for Fun
The Vecchio Entertainment Group, owned by local entrepreneur Russ Davis, offers the city a series of diverse locations and dining options. The group's ventures include Hubbard Park Lodge (Friday fish fries and Sunday brunch), Lakefront Bre... more
Aug 24, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
El Guapo’s Winning Makeover in Whitefish Bay
The menu is Mexican with a bit of Tex. The flavors are conservative as far ashot peppers go, but they also can be rich and inviting—call this NorthShore-Mex cuisine. A prime example is the salsa, which not only arrives warmand often with a ... more
Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview