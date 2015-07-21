Cracker
This Week in Milwaukee: July 23-29
German Fest, Rhythm Lab MicroFest and the Riverwest 24 are among Milwaukee’s big gatherings this week. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
When singer/guitarist Steven Page left the Barenaked Ladies in 2009, after 20 years with the lighthearted alternative-pop group, plenty of fans wondered... more
Aug 10, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Stop Kiss: A Love Story And More
I absolutely LOVED Stop Kiss. The latest in UWM’s Labworks series, the relatively new play by Diana Son is staged in a very cozy studio theatre atmosphere wit just enough set and costuming to render background for a really good ensemble drama... more
Dec 4, 2011 12:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Milwaukee's Annual Top Albums Celebration
It\'s almost December, which means that within the next week or two magazines and blogs will begin publishing their hotly debated (if rarely all that controversial) rankings of the best albums of 2011. Milwaukee has its own inclusive, local spin o.. more
Nov 28, 2011 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Destroyer, Iron & Wine, Cloud Nothings
Dan Bejar follows up 2008’s uncharacteristically bland Trouble in Dreams with Kaputt, a great new Destroyer record that finds him in his elementwhich is to say, very much out of his element. Bejar is at his best when he’s covering new ground, divi.. more
Jan 25, 2011 5:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
With its crunchy alt-rock guitars and angsty stoner mentality, Cracker’s biggest hit, “Low,” is pure ’90s, but the rest of the band’s catalogue doesn’t date so easily. Like frontman David Lowery’s other band, Camp more
Aug 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
August 13 - August 19
Irish Fest @ Summerfest Grounds Oneyear shy of its 30th anniversary, Milwaukee’s Irish Fest once againtransforms the Summerfest grounds into a haven for Celtic cultu,This Week in Milwaukee more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Cracker has been among the best, most consistent bands to rise from the alt scene in the ' Beggars Banquet ,CD Reviews more
Apr 27, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Completely Cracker
Robbie Coltrane never became a big star except in the most literal sense. But this hulking elephant of a man should at least have become a major character actor up there with Phillip Seymour Hoffman. His role in the British television series “Cra.. more
Mar 7, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Auditions for Divorce
On Tuesday March 10th, from 6pm – 9:30pm, Acacia Theatre Company will be holding auditions for The Great Divorce. The Acacia Theatre Company will be staging a production of a play based on the C.S. Lewis novel of the same name. Something of a more.. more
Feb 28, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
New Deal for the Arts
Theeconomic validity of culture-led regeneration has been at the heart of apolemi Furious Improvisation ,Books more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
More Summerfest 10 p.m. Headliners
With its crunchy alt-rock guitars and its “leave me alone and let me get stoned” mentality, Cracker’s best-known hit, “Low,” is pure ’90s, but the rest of the band’s catalogue doesn’t date so easily. Like frontman David Lowery’s other band, Campe... more
Jul 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee