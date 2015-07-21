RSS

Cracker

German Fest, Rhythm Lab MicroFest and the Riverwest 24 are among Milwaukee’s big gatherings this week. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:15 PM This Week in Milwaukee

When singer/guitarist Steven Page left the Barenaked Ladies in 2009, after 20 years with the lighthearted alternative-pop group, plenty of fans wondered... more

Aug 10, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

  I absolutely LOVED Stop Kiss. The latest in UWM’s Labworks series, the relatively new play by Diana Son is staged in a very cozy studio theatre atmosphere wit just enough set and costuming to render background for a really good ensemble drama... more

Dec 4, 2011 12:15 PM Theater

It\'s almost December, which means that within the next week or two magazines and blogs will begin publishing their hotly debated (if rarely all that controversial) rankings of the best albums of 2011. Milwaukee has its own inclusive, local spin o.. more

Nov 28, 2011 3:00 PM On Music

Dan Bejar follows up 2008’s uncharacteristically bland Trouble in Dreams with Kaputt, a great new Destroyer record that finds him in his elementwhich is to say, very much out of his element. Bejar is at his best when he’s covering new ground, divi.. more

Jan 25, 2011 5:42 PM On Music

Aug 14, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Irish Fest @ Summerfest Grounds One year shy of its 30th anniversary, Milwaukee's Irish Fest once again transforms the Summerfest grounds into a haven for Celtic culture, This Week in Milwaukee

Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Apr 27, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Robbie Coltrane never became a big star except in the most literal sense. But this hulking elephant of a man should at least have become a major character actor up there with Phillip Seymour Hoffman. His role in the British television series “Cra.. more

Mar 7, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

On Tuesday March 10th, from 6pm – 9:30pm, Acacia Theatre Company will be holding auditions for The Great Divorce. The Acacia Theatre Company will be staging a production of a play based on the C.S. Lewis novel of the same name. Something of a more.. more

Feb 28, 2009 5:00 AM Theater

  The economic validity of culture-led regeneration has been at the heart of a polemic Furious Improvisation, Books

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Books

With its crunchy alt-rock guitars and its “leave me alone and let me get stoned” mentality, Cracker’s best-known hit, “Low,” is pure ’90s, but the rest of the band’s catalogue doesn’t date so easily. Like frontman David Lowery’s other band, Campe... more

Jul 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

