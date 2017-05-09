Craft Cocktails
Phoenix Cocktail Club Brings the Cocktail Lounge to a New Generation
Even without the glitz of its neighboring Cathedral Square establishments, a strong attention to detail, a classically relaxed vibe and a solid food and cocktail menu has let The Phoenix Cocktail Club quickly carve a niche in the crowded Do... more
May 9, 2017 2:06 PM Rob Hullum Eat/Drink
Dining and Gathering at Bay View's Kindred
Located in the new Kinn MKE guesthouse in Bay View, Kindred is a warm space to get together for innovative cocktails and modern twists on classic food. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:35 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Dining and Drinking at Bumstead Provisions
Bumstead Provisions in Bay View (2671-2675 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) is a place to dine, drink, grab a sandwich at the deli or peruse the many local offerings, the giant wall of beer, imported wines, meats, cheese and other fine staples. more
Dec 13, 2016 4:24 PM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink
The Cheel to Host Craft Cocktail Takeover
Indianapolis’ Libertine Liquor Bar staff will get behind thebar at Thiensville restaurant and bar the cheel for their first Craft CocktailTakeover on Sunday, Aug. 21. A press release said the event aims, “to further promotecraft cockta.. more
Aug 18, 2016 6:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Bass Bay, A Classic Supper Club
One of the hottest new brew houses and eateries to hit the area’s dining scene is a hidden gem tucked away in Muskego. Bass Bay Brewhouse is the quintessential supper club and features classic entrées with modern twists, a great local beer ... more
Dec 8, 2015 7:36 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Get the Party Started at Merriment Social
The word “merriment” is defined as fun, gaiety and enjoyment, and Merriment Social is just that. It’s more than dinner—it is a social, festive activity. The craft cocktails are creative libations that are a generous pour and have fun sig... more
Oct 27, 2015 8:37 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Red Star Cocktail Club Embraces The Craft Cocktail Movement
Herbs deProvence-infused Rehorst Citrus and Honey Vodka, fresh lemon juice, blackpepper syrup, balsamic vinegar and muddled strawberries are the ingredientsthat make up Red Star Cocktail Club’s $10 cocktail, Missed Connection. As with allof th.. more
Feb 5, 2014 2:00 PM Kristina Byas Around MKE
Adventures in Small Plate Dining
Distil first brought its craft cocktails to Milwaukee in the fall of 2010. The main room is long and dark, there are no windows and the bar runs nearly the full length of the more
Jun 11, 2013 11:06 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Boulevard Finds Religion in ‘The Savannah Disputation’
Playwright Evan Smith, who grew up Catholic in Savannah, Ga., came from a family that “utterly ignored” non-Catholic religious denominations. But it’s the realization of a much larger world that fuels the interesting perspective on relig more
Nov 23, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘The Five Ancestors’ at Next Chapter Bookshop
History inspires great fiction, and tales of young heroes who succeed against insurmountable odds often top best-seller lists. In the collection The Five Ancestors, history and heroism come together in seven captivating young adult novels b... more
Feb 23, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books