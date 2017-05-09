RSS

Craft Cocktails

phoenixcocktail.jpg.jpe

Even without the glitz of its neighboring Cathedral Square establishments, a strong attention to detail, a classically relaxed vibe and a solid food and cocktail menu has let The Phoenix Cocktail Club quickly carve a niche in the crowded Do... more

May 9, 2017 2:06 PM Eat/Drink

kindreddiningout.jpg.jpe

Located in the new Kinn MKE guesthouse in Bay View, Kindred is a warm space to get together for innovative cocktails and modern twists on classic food. more

Apr 11, 2017 3:35 PM Dining Out

eatdrink_bumstead_a.jpg.jpe

Bumstead Provisions in Bay View (2671-2675 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) is a place to dine, drink, grab a sandwich at the deli or peruse the many local offerings, the giant wall of beer, imported wines, meats, cheese and other fine staples. more

Dec 13, 2016 4:24 PM Eat/Drink

thecheel.jpg.jpe

Indianapolis’ Libertine Liquor Bar staff will get behind thebar at Thiensville restaurant and bar the cheel for their first Craft CocktailTakeover on Sunday, Aug. 21. A press release said the event aims, “to further promotecraft cockta.. more

Aug 18, 2016 6:51 PM Around MKE

diningout_bassbay_a.jpg.jpe

One of the hottest new brew houses and eateries to hit the area’s dining scene is a hidden gem tucked away in Muskego. Bass Bay Brewhouse is the quintessential supper club and features classic entrées with modern twists, a great local beer ... more

Dec 8, 2015 7:36 PM Dining Out

diningout_merriemntsocial_c_(bylaurenkirsch).jpg.jpe

Photo by Lauren Kirsch

The word “merriment” is defined as fun, gaiety and enjoyment, and Merriment Social is just that. It’s more than dinner—it is a social, festive activity. The craft cocktails are creative libations that are a generous pour and have fun sig... more

Oct 27, 2015 8:37 PM Dining Out

red star cocktail club milwaukee trocadero.jpg.jpe

Herbs deProvence-infused Rehorst Citrus and Honey Vodka, fresh lemon juice, blackpepper syrup, balsamic vinegar and muddled strawberries are the ingredientsthat make up Red Star Cocktail Club’s $10 cocktail, Missed Connection. As with allof th.. more

Feb 5, 2014 2:00 PM Around MKE

distil.jpg.jpe

Distil first brought its craft cocktails to Milwaukee in the fall of 2010. The main room is long and dark, there are no windows and the bar runs nearly the full length of the more

Jun 11, 2013 11:06 PM Dining Preview

Playwright Evan Smith, who grew up Catholic in Savannah, Ga., came from a family that “utterly ignored” non-Catholic religious denominations. But it’s the realization of a much larger world that fuels the interesting perspective on relig more

Nov 23, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage9944.jpe

History inspires great fiction, and tales of young heroes who succeed against insurmountable odds often top best-seller lists. In the collection The Five Ancestors, history and heroism come together in seven captivating young adult novels b... more

Feb 23, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES