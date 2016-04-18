Craft
The Crafter Space: Reclaiming Milwaukee’s Beer Heritage
All Photos by Carly NicholsThe explosion in the craft beer market across the nation isundeniable. The number of breweries across the U.S. grew by nearly 18% from2014 to 2015. There were 121 breweries in Wisconsin at the end of 2015,compared to.. more
Apr 18, 2016 2:19 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Holey Moley at Miller Park
Holey Moley Coffee & Doughnuts is bringing together baseball and glazed goodness! Next time you catch a game at Miller Park, delicious coffee and fresh-made doughnuts will be at your #1 foam fingertips. This is Holey Moley’s second location and fa.. more
Feb 27, 2015 8:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE 1 Comments
Portrait Society Gallery's Growing Vision
Debra Brehmer, curator and founder of Portrait Society Gallery (207 E. Buffalo St., Suite 526), envisioned working with portraits in 2007. It was a far-reaching vision that would marry her respect for the portrait's historical tradition... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
SALT
Each year photographer Murray Fredericks journeys alone to a remarkable region, remote Lake Eyre in South Australia. The land is so dry that the tracks left by his bicycle from the previous year remain clearly visible. Fredericks recorded ne of hi.. more
Jan 7, 2011 9:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Local Music Wrap-Up: Monday Revival, Testa Rosa, The Cranberry Show
The upstart Milwaukee pop-punk/bubblegum hardcore group Monday Revival have posted their first demo release to their Bandcamp page, Pop Punk Takeover, nine minutes of happy punk that sounds like it was recorded on a cell phone but should nonethele.. more
Jan 7, 2011 5:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
My Name is Asher Lev
Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer Jonathan more
Oct 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Thriller: The Musical Life of Michael Jackson (Da Capo), by Nelson George
With Thriller, Nelson George views the significance of Michael Jackson in light of his best-selling album, perhaps the last long player with the capacity to define an era. A veteran R&B reporter, George chronicled Jackson’s ascent from star... more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Inundated with Invitations At Season's Opening
I’ll be ending one of the longest periods between shows I’ve had in years . . . when Jason Powell’s Invader? I Hardly Know Her! officially opens at 7:30pm tonight, it will be my first time seeing a live show in some 25 evenings. With so much going.. more
Sep 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Five Fingers Lost
Early on, Five Fingers seems like the worst traveler’s nightmare come true. An idealist young Dutchman, on a mission in Morocco to establish a food program for hungry children, is kidnapped from a bus and awakens blindfolded, hands and feet shac.. more
Jul 6, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Farewell to Henry
Having seen it coming some 4 years ago, I would’ve thought I would’ve been prepared to see the final part of Shakespeare’s Henriad. And having seen the last part yesterday, I guess I still want more. I guess I wasn’t ready for it to be over.Qua.. more
Jun 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Spinal Tap Unwigged: Can somebody explain the joke?
In his infamous roast of Bob Saget, Norm MacDonald did a ballsy routine he'd later describe as having "no jokes and no delivery, only context." It was a remarkably incisive experiment, but sure enough, even with the worst material and the worst de.. more
Jun 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Tesla Murders
The windbags are spouting off from the podium—the greedy agents of the Edison company and their political stooges are staging a phony demonstration on the dangers of Nikola Tesla’s alternating current. It’s Toronto in the 1890s and the contract t.. more
May 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Death Cab for Cutie w/ Cold War Kids
Death Cab For Cutie’s 1998 studio debut, Something About Airplanes, reissued last fall for its 10th anniversary, introduced yet another charming little Pacific Northwest infinitely indebted to Built to Spill’s wobbly, heartsick guitar-pop. ... more
Apr 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pezzettino
In a city where accordions are used almost exclusively for celebratory purposes, singer-songwriter Margaret Stutt has the audacity to use one to make sad music. As Pezzettino, she alternates between piano and an accordion, singing restless,... more
Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
State Senate Endorsements
Sheldon Wasserman for State Senate ,Elections more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections 1 Comments
7th Annual Brady Street Pet Parade
Dogs take over Brady today as part of the 7th Annual Brady Street Pet Parade, a four-hour event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event features a costume contest, raffle prizes and an animal blessing at St. Rita&,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Hooked on Heroin
%uFFFD Seven people died of heroin overdoses in Milwaukee County last year, and six in 200 Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Cover Story more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 11 Comments
The Art of Noise
The Uptowner, a 58-year-old corner bar in Riverwest, seems an unlikely venue for an impromptu noise show on a Saturday night. Peter J. Woods sets up his gear, synthesizers, effect pedals and,Local Music more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music
Partisan Taskmasters and an Election Task Force
Those looking for voter fraud in Wisconsin may want to start with the top elected official Liebmann is the blog editor and research director of One Wisconsin Now. What’s your ,News Features more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Cory Liebmann News Features
Collections of Colonies of Bees
Birds ,CD Reviews more
Apr 28, 2008 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews