RSS

Craft

crafterspace3.jpg.jpe

All Photos by Carly NicholsThe explosion in the craft beer market across the nation isundeniable. The number of breweries across the U.S. grew by nearly 18% from2014 to 2015. There were 121 breweries in Wisconsin at the end of 2015,compared to.. more

Apr 18, 2016 2:19 PM Around MKE

aroundmke_holymolymillerpark.jpg.jpe

Photo by Rachel Buth

Holey Moley Coffee & Doughnuts is bringing together baseball and glazed goodness! Next time you catch a game at Miller Park, delicious coffee and fresh-made doughnuts will be at your #1 foam fingertips. This is Holey Moley’s second location and fa.. more

Feb 27, 2015 8:00 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

blogimage19491.jpe

Debra Brehmer, curator and founder of Portrait Society Gallery (207 E. Buffalo St., Suite 526), envisioned working with portraits in 2007. It was a far-reaching vision that would marry her respect for the portrait's historical tradition... more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Each year photographer Murray Fredericks journeys alone to a remarkable region, remote Lake Eyre in South Australia. The land is so dry that the tracks left by his bicycle from the previous year remain clearly visible. Fredericks recorded ne of hi.. more

Jan 7, 2011 9:11 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6237.jpe

The upstart Milwaukee pop-punk/bubblegum hardcore group Monday Revival have posted their first demo release to their Bandcamp page, Pop Punk Takeover, nine minutes of happy punk that sounds like it was recorded on a cell phone but should nonethele.. more

Jan 7, 2011 5:49 PM On Music

blogimage12691.jpe

Adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, the Milwaukee Rep’s production of My Name is Asher Lev plays out on an almost bare stage as it tells the story of a young artist with a great deal of talent, played here by Rep newcomer Jonathan more

Oct 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11315.jpe

With Thriller, Nelson George views the significance of Michael Jackson in light of his best-selling album, perhaps the last long player with the capacity to define an era. A veteran R&B reporter, George chronicled Jackson’s ascent from star... more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Books

I’ll be ending one of the longest periods between shows I’ve had in years . . . when Jason Powell’s Invader? I Hardly Know Her! officially opens at 7:30pm tonight, it will be my first time seeing a live show in some 25 evenings. With so much going.. more

Sep 10, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Early on, Five Fingers seems like the worst traveler’s nightmare come true. An idealist young Dutchman, on a mission in Morocco to establish a food program for hungry children, is kidnapped from a bus and awakens blindfolded, hands and feet shac.. more

Jul 6, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

 Having seen it coming some 4 years ago, I would’ve thought I would’ve been prepared to see the final part of Shakespeare’s Henriad. And having seen the last part yesterday, I guess I still want more. I guess I wasn’t ready for it to be over.Qua.. more

Jun 1, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage3815.jpe

In his infamous roast of Bob Saget, Norm MacDonald did a ballsy routine he'd later describe as having "no jokes and no delivery, only context." It was a remarkably incisive experiment, but sure enough, even with the worst material and the worst de.. more

Jun 1, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

The windbags are spouting off from the podium—the greedy agents of the Edison company and their political stooges are staging a phony demonstration on the dangers of Nikola Tesla’s alternating current. It’s Toronto in the 1890s and the contract t.. more

May 31, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage6237.jpe

Death Cab For Cutie’s 1998 studio debut, Something About Airplanes, reissued last fall for its 10th anniversary, introduced yet another charming little Pacific Northwest infinitely indebted to Built to Spill’s wobbly, heartsick guitar-pop. ... more

Apr 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6236.jpe

In a city where accordions are used almost exclusively for celebratory purposes, singer-songwriter Margaret Stutt has the audacity to use one to make sad music. As Pezzettino, she alternates between piano and an accordion, singing restless,... more

Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4290.jpe

Sheldon Wasserman for State Senate ,Elections more

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Elections 1 Comments

blogimage3955.jpe

Dogs take over Brady today as part of the 7th Annual Brady Street Pet Parade, a four-hour event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event features a costume contest, raffle prizes and an animal blessing at St. Rita&,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3815.jpe

%uFFFD Seven people died of heroin overdoses in Milwaukee County last year, and six in 200 Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.expressmilwaukee.com ,Cover Story more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 11 Comments

   The Uptowner, a 58-year-old corner bar in Riverwest, seems an unlikely venue for an impromptu noise show on a Saturday night. Peter J. Woods sets up his gear, synthesizers, effect pedals and,Local Music more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage3816.jpe

Those looking for voter fraud in Wisconsin may want to start with the top elected official Liebmann is the blog editor and research director of One Wisconsin Now. What’s your ,News Features more

Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage1910.jpe

Birds ,CD Reviews more

Apr 28, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES