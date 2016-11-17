Crafterspace
Barley to Barrel Release Party Comes to Company Brewing
A group of Milwaukee craft beer enthusiasts took to CompanyBrewing last night to celebrate the release of three beers brewed by the fallBarley to Barrel class.Barely to Barrel takes a group of aspiring craft brewers andbrewery owners on .. more
Nov 17, 2016 8:26 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Milwaukee Brewery Incubator Launches Second Class
Barley toBarrel, a Milwaukee-based craft brewery incubator, will begin acceptingapplications for its second class on Monday, July 25. The 10-week program willbegin at the end of August. The inauguralclass, which launched in spring 201.. more
Jul 22, 2016 8:07 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Startup Milwaukee to Host Inaugural Milwaukee Startup Week
Local entrepreneurship organization Startup Milwaukee is planning its first ever Milwaukee StartupWeek scheduled for Nov. 1 through 6 at various locations around SoutheastWisconsin.The event is billed as entrepreneur-led, and hopes to,“b.. more
Jun 10, 2016 5:02 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Heading for Deep Space
For years before his death in 2006, Syd Barrett was rock’s greatest living legend, even if he hadn’t played a note of music in ages. Perhaps it was his isolation that allowed the legend to grow. Barrett was the brilliant mind behind the ori... more
Dec 18, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Will Fellows
In defiance of state laws prohibiting homosexuals from gathering in bars, in the 1950s nightclub entertainer Helen Branson opened a gay bar in Los Angeles, then wrote about the experience in a landmark 1957 memoir Gay Bar . That book more
Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Barenaked Ladies w/ Jukebox the Ghost
Given how instrumental his hearty voice and quirky humor were to both the band’s image and sound, it’s surprising how little Barenaked Ladies’ longtime co-songwriter Steven Page is missed from the band’s latest record, All in Good more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee