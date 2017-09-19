Crafty Cow
Craft Beer at Bay View's Crafty Cow
Crafty Cow’s relatively new Bay View location (2675 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.) features more burgers than you can shake a stick at alongside 16 craft beer taps. more
Sep 19, 2017 1:17 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Short Order
New This Month in Milwaukee Dining (April 2017)
What’s new this month in the Milwaukee dining scene? A Scandinavian tap house, burger joint and even more new breweries joined the Milwaukee restaurant and bar scene this past month. Plus, a landmark German restaurant closes its doors. We a... more
Apr 25, 2017 3:23 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out 1 Comments
Crafty Cow Teams Up with Bumstead Provisions and Vanguard’s Chef for Popup
Bumstead Provisions will host a Crafty Cow popup on Friday,March 31 ahead of the burger restaurant’s move next door to 2675 S.Kinnickinnic Ave.The popup, which runs from 10 p.m. - midnight, will featurea small burger menu by Bumstead/C.. more
Mar 20, 2017 8:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Local Beers at Miller Park, Restaurant Renovations and More
There's been a buildup of miscellaneous restaurant and bar news lately, so here's the latest mishmash to keep you updated. more
Mar 10, 2017 1:27 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Changed Perspectives
Acclaimed Manitowoc photographers John Shimon and Julie Lindemann recently taught cancer survivors to use digital photography as a means to reflect on the changes brought about by their medical journeys. As suggested by the title of their more
Jan 13, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee