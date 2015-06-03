Craig Ferguson
Comedian Craig Ferguson Performed at the Riverside
Craig Ferguson was most recently the host of "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," which was my favorite late night talk show for quite a while. He has written, starred in and directed several films throughout this career, establishing himself.. more
Jun 3, 2015 10:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Craig Ferguson on Life after ‘The Late Late Show’
Craig Ferguson explains why he was ready to leave “The Late Late Show,” and how he’s settling in on his new “Celebrity Name Game.” more
May 26, 2015 6:50 PM Evan Rytlewski A&E Feature 3 Comments
The Lady With All The Answers at the Schauer Center
Itmust be very strange touring as someone else. There’s a guy who does Twain. Hetravels around the country performing as Mark Twain. That must be a weird life.There are people traveling around to places they’ve probably never beenpretending .. more
Sep 28, 2014 10:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Café India Bar and Grill
Aribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 26 for Cafe India Barand Grill. Alderman Tony Zielinski will take part in the ceremony at therestaurant's new full service location in Bay View at 2201 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.The ceremony .. more
Sep 24, 2014 8:24 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Don Rickles
The days of Don Rickles rolling with the Rat Pack and presiding over celebrity roasts are long over, but that doesn’t mean Rickles has lost his snarky touch. The venerable insult comic is as audacious as he was in his heyday. Now 83... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Although they have sold more than 6 million albums in their quarter-century together, Cali-punk institutions NOFX have made a point to stay out of the mainstream by avoiding music videos and taunting the hands that feed. Their most infamous... more
Apr 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Craig Ferguson
There isn’t much room for innovation in the world of late-night talk shows, almost all of which follow the same rigid formula “The Tonight Show” laid out a half-century ago, but comedian Craig Ferguson has nonetheless managed to make more
Apr 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee