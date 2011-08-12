RSS

Craig Johnson

If you've been involved with the alternative rock scene, you've met a guy like Sam, the reluctant protagonist of True Adolescents. Sam is 34 and plays to a dwindling, weeknight audience with the Effort, whose '80s guitar sound suggests a bar-ba.. more

Aug 12, 2011 12:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

The celebrated genres of crime fiction and Western adventure are brought together in Hell Is Empty, the seventh chronicle in novelist Craig Johnson's best-selling Walt Longmire series. Hell Is Empty is the latest installment in an epic saga... more

Jun 8, 2011 12:00 AM Books

blogimage7181.jpe

The title of Making Milwaukee Mightier: Planning and the Politics of Growth 1910-1960 ( Making Milwaukee Mightier: Planning and the Politics of Growth 1910-1960 ,Books more

Jul 7, 2009 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES