RSS
Craig Verm
‘Elmer Gantry’ Redux
Revisiting Elmer Gantry, the Florentine Opera’s award-winning 2010 production, proved an enlightening experience in a refreshingly renovated presentation. Overall, it was a rousing success for the Florentine Opera. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:13 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Revisiting ‘Elmer Gantry’
Florentine Opera revives its Grammy-winning production of Elmer Gantry. more
Mar 3, 2015 6:20 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Unusually Fine Figaro
The Florentine Opera’s season finale, Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, was an unqualified delight. Not only was it a tribute to this gentlest of the great composers, but a reminder that the tendency to “reinvent” operatic more
May 14, 2013 11:56 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!