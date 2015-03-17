Craig Verm

RSS

Photo by Kathy Wittman

Revisiting Elmer Gantry, the Florentine Opera’s award-winning 2010 production, proved an enlightening experience in a refreshingly renovated presentation. Overall, it was a rousing success for the Florentine Opera. more

Florentine Opera revives its Grammy-winning production of Elmer Gantry. more

The Florentine Opera’s season finale, Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, was an unqualified delight. Not only was it a tribute to this gentlest of the great composers, but a reminder that the tendency to “reinvent” operatic more

