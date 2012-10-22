RSS

Craig Zobel

film.jpg.jpe

Frazzled, middle-aged Sandra is having a bad day. The freezer at the fast-food restaurant she manages wasn’t closed properly the night before, food has spoiled and, rumor has it, someone from franchise quality... more

Oct 22, 2012 10:32 PM Film Reviews

The opening images are the tip-off—the unseen hands spray-painting yard sale LPs to look like gold records fit for a scam artist’s walls. The scammers in Great World of Sound work for a vanity record company posing as the real deal. The label pre.. more

Mar 30, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage859.jpe

Otto Preminger’s stage and screen Nazis (think Stalag 17) maywell have provided a p Stalag 17 ,Books more

Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES