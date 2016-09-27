The Cramps
The Parrots Los Niños Sin Miedo (PIAS America)
On Los Niños Sin Miedo, The Parrots, a punky, garage-reverb rock trio from Madrid, hold their songs together with spit and moxie. In a mere 26 minutes, they argue sloppily, yet well, for primitivism over professionalism. more
Sep 27, 2016 2:08 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
The Scientists: A Place Called Bad (Numero Group)
The evolution of Australia’s Scientists took the band from scruffy pop punk to something altogether dark and sinister. A new four-CD set, A Place Called Bad, collects the band’s complete studio recordings and an archival live set. Their men... more
Aug 30, 2016 3:17 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Estelle Holleran’s ‘Fame’
Elaine Erickson Gallery closes with the exhibition “Fame: Paintings by Estelle Holleran.” more
Jun 9, 2015 8:09 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
It’s All a Kind of Magic: The Young Ken Kesey (University of Wisconsin Press), by Rick Dodgson
Ken Kesey was the topic of British grad student Rick Dodgson’s dissertation, and the star-struck young man was granted access to the culture hero’s papers, interviews with the sometimes-distracted author of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest a... more
Apr 14, 2014 12:10 AM David Luhrssen Books