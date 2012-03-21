The Cranberry Show
2012 SXSW Recap: A Very Crowded Party
It's not entirely clear what the annual South By Southwest music festival accomplishes anymore. Once an industry shindig where buzz bands played in hopes of landing a record deal, the four-day event (10 days, counting the film and interacti... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Music Feature
The Cranberry Show Grows Up
<p>The Cranberry Show\'s new sophomore album, <em>Paranormal Karaoke</em>, doesn\'t remotely feel like the work of the same group that released <em>Sex and Pencil Shavings</em> just two years ago. That 2010 debut was the kind of goofy, class-clown.. more
Feb 2, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Cranberry Show Rap About Sex and Pencil Shavings
Feb 1, 2012 7:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Local Music Wrap-Up: Monday Revival, Testa Rosa, The Cranberry Show
The upstart Milwaukee pop-punk/bubblegum hardcore group Monday Revival have posted their first demo release to their Bandcamp page, Pop Punk Takeover, nine minutes of happy punk that sounds like it was recorded on a cell phone but should nonethele.. more
Jan 7, 2011 5:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Hear Free New Albums from Cedar AV, LMNtlyst and The Cranberry Show
Milwaukee hip-hop producer the LMNtlyst typically creates his beats from scratch, but he takes on familiar source material on his latest release, a reworking of Phoenix's ubiquitous 2009 album Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix. It's music that lends itself.. more
Nov 3, 2010 2:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Extract
Joel’s misbegotten efforts at having an affair, andluring his wife into infidelity, Extract ,Film more
Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Death Cab for Cutie w/ Cold War Kids
Death Cab For Cutie’s 1998 studio debut, Something About Airplanes, reissued last fall for its 10th anniversary, introduced yet another charming little Pacific Northwest infinitely indebted to Built to Spill’s wobbly, heartsick guitar-pop. ... more
Apr 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Art of Pilsen
In the 1970s, the Pilsen neighborhood on Chicago's Lower West Side became the capital for a predominantly Mexican population. More than 30 years later, Pilsen remains a vibrant center for Mexican-American culture and art. It seems fitting t... more
Mar 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ten Plus Ten
Two exhibitions opening this week interpret distinct cultural communities. The Haggerty Museum of Art opens "Current Tendencies: Ten Artists from Wisconsin" on March 12. The museum provides separate gallery spaces fo,Art more
Mar 9, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts