Retro Comedy Night in Mid-December
It's already mid-December. This means many things to many people. For some of us, think back on the recent past and realize that it's already been 30 years since 1983. Granted, I was in grade school back then . . . but it's really been 30 years s.. more
Dec 9, 2013 8:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
UPDATE: That Rumored Prince Tour Isn't Happening After All
Nov 27, 2013 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Crappy Dracula and Group of the Altos @ The Stonefly Brewery
Stonefly Brewery’s lineup Friday night brought to mind the old “Seasame Street” segment “One of These Things is Not Like the Other.” Headlining was Crappy Dracula, a Milwaukee lo-fi punk three-piece, joined by Plexi 3, a Milw more
Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Crappy Dracula w/ Plexi 3, Group of the Altos and The Gusto
Milwaukee’s transgressive punk trio Crappy Dracula is so good at pretending to be bad that they make it look easy. While similar bands use their nihilistic, “we hate everything” posturing to justify poorly written songs, Crappy Dracula&r more
Feb 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee