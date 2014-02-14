RSS

heavy hand blackbird from the stage to the booth.jpg.jpe

Feb 14, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

human hell.jpg.jpe

It's been more than three years since the Milwaukee power trio released its great rock opus When I Am Gone My Blood Will Run Free , but a followup is on the horizon. Next year they'll release the new Human Hell , and this week they teased the firs.. more

Nov 26, 2013 3:40 PM On Music

blogimage14480.jpe

The trouble with trying to talk to Crappy Dracula is that the information they present is almost never on the level. They prefer a swirling, surreal comedy routine with the interviewer set up as the straight man. more

Apr 13, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

12651669604b68ea7037db2.jpg.jpe

Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

12597161474b15be33efb98.jpg.jpe

Farms in Trouble w/ Crappy Dracula, Fahri @ The Cactus Club, 10 p.m. Farmsin Trouble’s messy, lo-fi pop invites instant comparisons to earlyGuided by Voices, though the group is even more free-spiri,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage4704.jpe

Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Jul 29, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

blogimage4704.jpe

Almost, the first record from Milwaukee’s transgressive trio Crappy Dracula, isn’t nearly the endurance test the band wants it to be. “This record is over-the-top intentionally stupid, silly AND obnoxious power garage punkish rock!” the band promi.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

