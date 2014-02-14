Crappy Dracula
Blackbird Reveals its Spring "From The Stage to the Booth" Schedule
Feb 14, 2014 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The New Call Me Lightning Song is Demanding That You Stream it This Instant
It's been more than three years since the Milwaukee power trio released its great rock opus When I Am Gone My Blood Will Run Free , but a followup is on the horizon. Next year they'll release the new Human Hell , and this week they teased the firs.. more
Nov 26, 2013 3:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Crappy Dracula Releases a 'Fantastic' Concept Album
The trouble with trying to talk to Crappy Dracula is that the information they present is almost never on the level. They prefer a swirling, surreal comedy routine with the interviewer set up as the straight man. more
Apr 13, 2011 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Local Music
News of the Weird
In January, the Justice Department's Office of the Inspector General (OIG) released a long-anticipated report detailing ways the FBI cut corners in obtaining individual Americans’ phone records during the years of the Bush administration. F... more
Feb 25, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee
Dr. Dog, Crappy Dracula, Group of Altos, Collections of Colonies of Bees, Dark Star Orchestra, Plexi 3 more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Farms in Trouble w/ Crappy Dracula, Fahri @ The Cactus Club, 10 p.m. Farmsin Trouble’s messy, lo-fi pop invites instant comparisons to earlyGuided by Voices, though the group is even more free-spiri,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Daly News
During World War II Milwaukeean Martin Daly had to go to great lengths to keep his four en The Daly News ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
The Trusty Knife and Crappy Dracula @ 7 Mile Fair
Shopperspaying the $1.50 entrance fee to 7 Mile Fair were unknowingly paying admis Scarface ,Concert Reviews more
Jul 29, 2008 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Crappy Dracula Spare the Ears, Assault the Eyes
Almost, the first record from Milwaukee’s transgressive trio Crappy Dracula, isn’t nearly the endurance test the band wants it to be. “This record is over-the-top intentionally stupid, silly AND obnoxious power garage punkish rock!” the band promi.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music