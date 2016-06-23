RSS

Crazy Water

walkerspoint.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Jeramey Jannene, Flickr CC By now we’ve all taken notice of Walker’s Point’srenaissance. Everything from an e-commerce startup to a celebrity trainer-ownedgym has claimed a slice of land in the once forgotten industrial district. .. more

Jun 23, 2016 8:38 PM Around MKE

cityguide_teamnerdletterpress.jpg.jpe

Photo by Dave Zylstra

Over the past several years there have been a lot of changes in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood. New restaurants and businesses are replacing many of the vacant, rundown buildings. The Walker’s Point Association and residents are wo... more

Apr 1, 2015 5:00 PM City Guide 1 Comments

news1.widea.jpg.jpe

Jul 22, 2014 4:27 PM Daily Dose 3 Comments

blogimage12892.jpe

Although they may not be the most easily identifiable group of students, a growing minority on campuses is made up of returned war veterans.At UW-Milwaukee alone, more than 1,200 students are veterans, their spouses or their children. That ... more

Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage2295.jpe

Not everyone grows up in a home where they help their parents prepare meals and, in doing so, absorb their family’s recipes and cooking tips. Culinary know-how that only comes from experience isn’t always passed down to the next generation, and c... more

May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com ,Taking Liberties more

May 21, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

SOCIAL UPDATES