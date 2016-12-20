RSS

Crazy

filmlalaland.jpg.jpe

Magic is an overused word, especially when writing about movies, but La La Land is truly magical. It reunites Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone for another round of young love following their success with C,Film Reviews more

Dec 20, 2016 1:00 PM Film Reviews

main+entry_desaturated_web.jpg.jpe

Brookfield Central High School Students will be performing a tribute to Gershwin at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Center later this month. There is to telling how many people have high school memories that include Gershwin, stage guns, strobe l.. more

Nov 9, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

big time rush.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Erik Ljung

On the surface, there is nothing particularly striking or obnoxious about Big Time Rush, a four-member boy band initially assembled by the Nickelodeon network for a children’s television series.,Concert Reviews more

Aug 12, 2013 12:51 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage18098.jpe

Ted Swindley's Always…Patsy Cline demands a tremendous amount from its lead actress, who is asked to deliver the humble glamour of the legendary recording artist with little to no way of formal introduction. We are introduced to her in a pe... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage12200.jpe

Art is the best means human beings have found to face, understand, become and transcend themselves. It’s a cliché to note the large amount of art produced in Milwaukee, much of it original, made from scratch to reflect and address our human... more

Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage4375.jpe

“WE HAVEDUG SUCH A DEEP HOLE WE NEED TO LOOK AT PUBLIC WORKS, THE WAY IN WHICHEISE military ,None more

Nov 6, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 3 Comments

blogimage1168.jpe

Jun 12, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage1168.jpe

Countless adaptations of Antigone have been produced for the stage and screen, but in the Antigone ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

What the? Tourism group changes name, acronymPublished: YesterdayMADISON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin tourism lobbying group is changing its name after realizing its initials formed a crude acronym.The Wisconsin Tourism Federation group did a quiet re.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES