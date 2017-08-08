Cream City Foundation
A Letter from Ruthie
Ruthie thanks the community for its support of Ruthie’s Kennel Club. Exciting upcoming events include the Shepherd Express and Cream City Foundation’s 2017 LGBTQ Progress Awards, Rainbow Community Potluck and Idina Menzel at the Riverside T... more
Aug 8, 2017 2:51 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Transgender Visibility and Renewed Transphobia
The past several years have been marked by a gradual progress towards universal understanding of transgender issues and an embrace of trans equality; this year, however, trans advances have been suffering some setbacks. more
Mar 21, 2017 3:27 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
2016 in Review: Looking Back on a Not-so-Very-Good Year
A mixture of good and bad things occurred for the country’s LGBT community last year. Now, our resolution must be to reinvigorate our struggle and make 2017 a very good year, a historic one in our continuing the fight for our rights. more
Jan 3, 2017 1:54 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Sprinkle on the Sugar and Glitter…The Holidays are Here!
Ruthie looks forward to the holiday season and plugs great upcoming events including: Transgender Day of Remembrance at UW-Milwaukee, Nov. 17; opening night of La Cage aux Folles at Skylight Music Theatre, Nov. 18; and an LGBT families meet... more
Nov 15, 2016 2:25 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Let Me See Your Halloweenie
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose hubby doesn’t love Halloween as much as he does. Exciting upcoming events include: “Angst, Horror & Fun” at the Milwaukee Art Museum, Oct. 21; Milwaukee LGBT Wedding Expo at The Hilton Milwau... more
Oct 18, 2016 2:56 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
A Night to remember for Milwaukee’s LGBT Community
Paul Masterson celebrates last week’s second annual LGBT Progress Awards. more
Aug 16, 2016 2:25 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Lots to See; Many to Do
Ruthie answers a question from a reader exasperated by the seaming lack of fellow gay men looking for commited monogamous relationships. Exicting upcoming events include the LGBT Progress Awards at The Wherehouse, Aug. 11; King’s Night at t... more
Aug 9, 2016 2:15 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Second Annual LGBT Progress Awards Ceremony at The Wherehouse
The second annual Shepherd Express LGBT Progress Awards, co-presented by Cream City Foundation, will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, at The Wherehouse. more
Jun 7, 2016 4:33 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
PrideFest: It’s About Giving and Volunteering
Paul Masterson explores the many ways in which members of Milwaukee’s LGBT community are generous and engaged in volunteerism. more
May 31, 2016 3:51 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Clean Up Your Act!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose man leaves the bathroom unacceptably messy in the morning. Upcoming events include an LGBT Chamber of Commerce networking breakfast at Wisconsin Humane Society, April 15; Alverno’s Ninth Annual ... more
Apr 12, 2016 3:23 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Gay and Black: The Double Negative
Paul Masterson discusses the still rarely seen “double negative” of being both black and gay on TV and explores how homosexuality is treated in the black community. more
Mar 8, 2016 4:28 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Another Busy Season for Gays on Stage
Paul Masterson discusses current theatrical and social offerings centered on the LGBTQ community. more
Feb 23, 2016 3:33 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Are you generous?
Paul Masterson discusses sex workers in Milwaukee and elsewhere. He explores the link between sex work and poverty and homelessness, and programs that support those affected. more
Dec 15, 2015 9:06 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Making Real History During LGBT History Month
Reflecting on the meaning of LGBT History Month. more
Oct 20, 2015 8:44 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Creating Access and Opportunity for LGBT People In Southeast Wisconsin
Interview with Peter Holbrook of the Cream City Foundation. more
Oct 13, 2015 7:06 PM Mac Writt Off the Cuff
Art, Anger, Passion and Purpose
Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about her wife sending their money to her adult daughter without permission, and plugs exciting events including the Business Equality Luncheon at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Sept. 24; Milw... more
Sep 22, 2015 9:55 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Hugs Not Mugs
Dear Ruthie advises a reader whose friend drinks to excess during social outings, and plugs exciting events like “The Wendy Williams Sit Down Tour…Too Real for Standup” July 30 at the Riverside Theater, Familia: Trans Queer Liberation Mo... more
Jul 28, 2015 8:28 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Boris and Doris On the Town
Boris and Doris attended events in Milwaukee, including fundraisers for Riverwest Radio and Cream City Foundation, Colleen Kassner’s new art exhibit at the Grand Avenue Club and a screening of A Place to Stand, a documentary about Jimmy San... more
Mar 17, 2015 9:21 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
‘I do’
A look back at Milwaukee LGBT life in 2014. more
Dec 30, 2014 10:53 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
There’s Nothing like a Good Prod
Paul Masterson describes options for and the importance of philanthropy and charitable giving in Milwaukee’s LGBT community. more
Dec 16, 2014 7:53 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out