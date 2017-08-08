RSS

Ruthie thanks the community for its support of Ruthie’s Kennel Club. Exciting upcoming events include the Shepherd Express and Cream City Foundation’s 2017 LGBTQ Progress Awards, Rainbow Community Potluck and Idina Menzel at the Riverside T... more

Aug 8, 2017 2:51 PM Dear Ruthie

The past several years have been marked by a gradual progress towards universal understanding of transgender issues and an embrace of trans equality; this year, however, trans advances have been suffering some setbacks. more

Mar 21, 2017 3:27 PM My LGBTQ POV

A mixture of good and bad things occurred for the country’s LGBT community last year. Now, our resolution must be to reinvigorate our struggle and make 2017 a very good year, a historic one in our continuing the fight for our rights. more

Jan 3, 2017 1:54 PM My LGBTQ POV

Ruthie looks forward to the holiday season and plugs great upcoming events including: Transgender Day of Remembrance at UW-Milwaukee, Nov. 17; opening night of La Cage aux Folles at Skylight Music Theatre, Nov. 18; and an LGBT families meet... more

Nov 15, 2016 2:25 PM Dear Ruthie

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose hubby doesn’t love Halloween as much as he does. Exciting upcoming events include: “Angst, Horror & Fun” at the Milwaukee Art Museum, Oct. 21; Milwaukee LGBT Wedding Expo at The Hilton Milwau... more

Oct 18, 2016 2:56 PM Dear Ruthie

Paul Masterson celebrates last week’s second annual LGBT Progress Awards. more

Aug 16, 2016 2:25 PM My LGBTQ POV

Ruthie answers a question from a reader exasperated by the seaming lack of fellow gay men looking for commited monogamous relationships. Exicting upcoming events include the LGBT Progress Awards at The Wherehouse, Aug. 11; King’s Night at t... more

Aug 9, 2016 2:15 PM Dear Ruthie

The second annual Shepherd Express LGBT Progress Awards, co-presented by Cream City Foundation, will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, at The Wherehouse. more

Jun 7, 2016 4:33 PM Around MKE

Paul Masterson explores the many ways in which members of Milwaukee’s LGBT community are generous and engaged in volunteerism. more

May 31, 2016 3:51 PM My LGBTQ POV

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose man leaves the bathroom unacceptably messy in the morning. Upcoming events include an LGBT Chamber of Commerce networking breakfast at Wisconsin Humane Society, April 15; Alverno’s Ninth Annual ... more

Apr 12, 2016 3:23 PM Dear Ruthie

Paul Masterson discusses the still rarely seen “double negative” of being both black and gay on TV and explores how homosexuality is treated in the black community. more

Mar 8, 2016 4:28 PM Hear Me Out

Paul Masterson discusses current theatrical and social offerings centered on the LGBTQ community. more

Feb 23, 2016 3:33 PM Hear Me Out

Paul Masterson discusses sex workers in Milwaukee and elsewhere. He explores the link between sex work and poverty and homelessness, and programs that support those affected. more

Dec 15, 2015 9:06 PM Hear Me Out

Reflecting on the meaning of LGBT History Month. more

Oct 20, 2015 8:44 PM Hear Me Out

Interview with Peter Holbrook of the Cream City Foundation. more

Oct 13, 2015 7:06 PM Off the Cuff

Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about her wife sending their money to her adult daughter without permission, and plugs exciting events including the Business Equality Luncheon at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on Sept. 24; Milw... more

Sep 22, 2015 9:55 PM Hear Me Out

Dear Ruthie advises a reader whose friend drinks to excess during social outings, and plugs exciting events like “The Wendy Williams Sit Down Tour…Too Real for Standup” July 30 at the Riverside Theater, Familia: Trans Queer Liberation Mo... more

Jul 28, 2015 8:28 PM Hear Me Out

Boris and Doris attended events in Milwaukee, including fundraisers for Riverwest Radio and Cream City Foundation, Colleen Kassner’s new art exhibit at the Grand Avenue Club and a screening of A Place to Stand, a documentary about Jimmy San... more

Mar 17, 2015 9:21 PM Around MKE

mylgbtpov_ido_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

A look back at Milwaukee LGBT life in 2014. more

Dec 30, 2014 10:53 PM Hear Me Out

Paul Masterson describes options for and the importance of philanthropy and charitable giving in Milwaukee’s LGBT community. more

Dec 16, 2014 7:53 PM Hear Me Out

