Cream City Music Festival
Looking for People to Mock Hitchcock
In the new year, White Fish Bayâs Bay PlayersÂ community theatre will be staging a production of Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmoreâs Wrong Windowâitâs an Alfred Hitchcock tribute something on the order of theÂ recent comic stage adaptatio.. more
A Lesson Before Dying With Uprooted
Bayonne, Louisiana. 1948. After World War II. Before the civil rights movement. During the era of the Jim Crowe south. A schoolteacher is sent to counsel a man on death row—a man unjustly condemned. It’s been described as a heavily dramatic piec.. more
Once again, Milwaukee enjoys the spillover from a major Chicago music festival. Atlanta psychedelic rockers Gringo Star and Montreal classic-rock revivalists The Sam Roberts Band, both already in the region this weekend for Lollapalooza, wi... more
August 6 - August 12
The Misfits w/ Speed Freaks, Get Rad and Self Destruckt @ The Modjeska Theater, 8 p.m. Ina feud that resembles the messy split between Pink Floyd’s Roger Watersand,This Week in Milwaukee more
