Cream City Soundcheck
Cream City Soundcheck’s Band-Centric Tours of Milwaukee
These days there are more filmmakers and videographers than ever covering the city. Every week seems to bring a new documentary or short film about Milwaukee, its institutions or its artists and residents to YouTube, and many of them are quite goo.. more
May 24, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Boris and Doris On the Town
Fashion Plates: The 14th annual Alliance Francaise Fete du Cercle d’Or celebrated Paris Fashion Week in high style, honoring Anne Leplae, executive director of the Alliance Francaise de Milwaukee, with a prestigious... more
Sep 20, 2012 4:55 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
John McGivern: Home For the Holidays
Probably the single most recognizable local stage actor, John McGivern has been exceedingly successful in developing performances around his memories of growing up in Milwaukee as a baby boomer. His East Side, Catholic upbringing is well kn... more
Dec 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee