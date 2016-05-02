RSS

Cream City Theater

Two people gradually fall in love over the course of a quarter century. Love takes on a strange dynamic as two people meet once per year every year. Of course, this type of relationship is going to be complicated by all the life that happe.. more

May 2, 2016 5:05 PM Theater

Founded in 2014 by Katherine Beeson, Cream City Theater is a small, independent company focused on offering audiences plays that are new, different or have not been done in the Milwaukee area for many years. The company’s upcoming show is W... more

Mar 11, 2015 10:10 PM Theater

On my birthday back in 2009, I went to the Alchemist Theatre to see a production of Edward Albee’s classic drama Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Six years to the day I saw that production, Cream City Theater LLC is opening its staging of the class.. more

Feb 9, 2015 3:25 PM Theater

Cream City Theater opens its premiere season next month with a staged reading of Eugene O’Neill’s classic early 20th century drama The Iceman Cometh. The story of a low-class saloon and rooming house in 1912 comes to West Allis’ Imagination Studio.. more

Oct 25, 2014 8:30 AM Theater

This March the Cream City Theaterintroduces itself to the local theater scene with its first-ever production.The brand-new theater company (founded earlier this year by Katherine and SteveBeeson) will be staging a production of the classic dram.. more

Sep 30, 2014 12:25 PM Theater

