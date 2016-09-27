Crg
Who Bought Héctor Colón?
Whoever or whatever is funding this campaign, Milwaukee Works, like the CRG, set out to bully supervisors and prop up Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Milwaukee Streetcar Can Move Ahead Even If Opponents Collect Signatures for a Referendum
Opponents of a Milwaukee streetcar have launched a petition drive that they say would kill it. But the Milwaukee Common Council could approve the project even if the opponents submit at least 30,800 valid signatures that would put a binding... more
Jan 27, 2015 10:49 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 18 Comments
Judge Randa Goes Rogue on Campaign Laws—Again
With just three weeks to go before ahigh-stakes, hotly contested election, George W. Bush-appointed U.S.Judge Rudolph Randa went rogue—again—and spiked a state campaign law. This isn’t the first time Randa’stried to do away with pretty much a.. more
Oct 15, 2014 3:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Is the Wisconsin Club for Growth Funding CRG's Lawsuit?
Oct 3, 2014 5:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
The Curious Case of Rudolph Randa
Last week, the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a major blow to Gov. Scott Walker and his political allies more
Sep 30, 2014 8:08 PM Brendan Fischer News Features 19 Comments
Issue of the Week: Local Control v. The Inside Job
On Monday, a 14-4 supermajority of the Milwaukee County board overrode County Executive Chris Abele’s veto of their plan to reform county government at a local level. more
May 7, 2013 9:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: DreamBikes Mentors, Volunteers and Youth Staff
The nonprofit DreamBikes focuses on helping youth develop the necessary life skills and work experience needed to become successful adults. With shop locations in Madison (4245 W. Beltline Highway) and their newest one in more
May 7, 2013 9:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Kitchen Witches’ Falls Flat
Two actresses stand on a nearly vacant stage while trading comic jabs at each other. It’s not pretty, which is fine, but as a comedy it’s not particularly funny, either. Waukesha Civic Theatre’s The Kitchen Witches is another case of goo more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
White Smoke
Fumé blanc. Sounds interesting and a little exotic, doesn’t it? You may have seen a few bottles of it the last time you were perusing the “American whites” section of your local wine shop. Almost identical in body and color to sau more
Apr 19, 2010 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
A Christmas Carol
Getting an early start on December’s all-things-Christmas theater season, this weeke A Christmas Carol ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
More Questions About the CRG
The indispensable Cory Liebmann over at Eye on Wisconsin continues to scratch his head over mailings from the CRG, which I reported on in last week’s Shepherd. First he wondered if the fact that one of the CRG heads, Orville Seymer, is a lan.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose