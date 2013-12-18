Crimes Of The Heart
Silk Exotic is Eyeing 618 Live as Its Newest Location
Silk Exotic is about as determined to open a Downtown Milwaukee location as anybody in Milwaukee has ever been determined to do anything, and the business shows no signs of giving up anytime soon. After being denied a Downtown location three times.. more
Dec 18, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Uprooted Audience Choice: SIX DAYS OF GRACE
At the end of Uprooted Theatre's Stretch MARKS three-week play festival, David Begel's Six Days of Grace has proven to be the audience favorite. The theatre festival was a celebration of new work that made its way to the stage of Next Act's theat.. more
Nov 22, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Crimes of the Heart
Beth Henley's dramatic comedy Crimes of the Heart is a touching, character-driven look at small-town life in America. Director Mary MacDonald Kerr admirably handles the delicately... more
Aug 28, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Characters Drive Milwaukee Chamber's 'Crimes of the Heart'
Beth Henley's dramatic comedy Crimes of the Heart is a touching, character-driven look at small-town life in America. Director Mary MacDonald Kerr admirably handles the delicately written work in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's season-opening p... more
Aug 16, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Delves Into 'Crimes of the Heart'
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its 2011-2012 season with the compelling psychology of Beth Henley's Crimes of the Heart. This deftly written, darkly comic drama tells the story of three adult sisters dealing with different internal struggles as .. more
Aug 3, 2011 6:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Waukesha Civic Theatre’s Memorable ‘Crimes of the Heart’
The Waukesha Civic Theatre explores some rather dark ground with its production of Beth Henley’s tragicomedy Crimes of the Heart.Donna Daniels plays Lenny Magrath, the eldest of three sisters, a single woman who has spent her life caring fo... more
Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Waukesha Civic Opens ‘Crimes of the Heart’
The last full month of winter opens with a pair of local productions that explore the strange convolutions of human passion and the lengths to which people will go to pursue happiness.On Feb. 5, Waukesha Civic Theatre opens its production o... more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater