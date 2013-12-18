RSS

Crimes Of The Heart

Silk Exotic is about as determined to open a Downtown Milwaukee location as anybody in Milwaukee has ever been determined to do anything, and the business shows no signs of giving up anytime soon. After being denied a Downtown location three times.. more

Dec 18, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

At the end of Uprooted Theatre's Stretch MARKS three-week play festival, David Begel's Six Days of Grace has proven to be the audience favorite. The theatre festival was a celebration of new work that made its way to the stage of Next Act's theat.. more

Nov 22, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

Beth Henley's dramatic comedy Crimes of the Heart is a touching, character-driven look at small-town life in America. Director Mary MacDonald Kerr admirably handles the delicately... more

Beth Henley's dramatic comedy Crimes of the Heart is a touching, character-driven look at small-town life in America. Director Mary MacDonald Kerr admirably handles the delicately written work... more

Beth Henley's dramatic comedy Crimes of the Heart is a touching, character-driven look at small-town life in America. Director Mary MacDonald Kerr admirably handles the delicately written work in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's season-opening p... more

Aug 16, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its 2011-2012 season with the compelling psychology of Beth Henley's Crimes of the Heart. This deftly written, darkly comic drama tells the story of three adult sisters dealing with different internal struggles as .. more

Aug 3, 2011 6:56 PM Theater

The Waukesha Civic Theatre explores some rather dark ground with its production of Beth Henley’s tragicomedy Crimes of the Heart.Donna Daniels plays Lenny Magrath, the eldest of three sisters, a single woman who has spent her life caring fo... more

Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

The last full month of winter opens with a pair of local productions that explore the strange convolutions of human passion and the lengths to which people will go to pursue happiness.On Feb. 5, Waukesha Civic Theatre opens its production o... more

Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

