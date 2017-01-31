Criminal Justice
Wisconsin's Guantanamo Bay for Kids
The ACLU found solitary confinement, defined as torture by the United Nations, was routinely used on up to 20% of the juvenile inmates at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, often lasting for months. more
Jan 31, 2017 2:13 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Bad Ideas Never Die
Milwaukee Ald. Bob Donovan’s Public Safety Committee has come up with a handy list of really bad ideas everyone should be working together to root out instead of perpetuating. more
Aug 30, 2016 3:08 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
John Chisholm Has Earned Another Term as Milwaukee County District Attorney
We are strongly endorsing John Chisholm for re-election as Milwaukee County district attorney on Aug. 9. We have confidence in Chisholm’s leadership and believe that he has earned the community’s trust. more
Aug 2, 2016 2:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff News
Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm Speaks Out
Milwaukee County, John Chisholm, district attorney, John Doe, Lincoln Hills, Verona Swanigan, criminal justice, mental health, car jackings, campaign finance, domestic violence, Sojourner Truth, Dallas shooting, racial disparities, crime, W... more
Jul 19, 2016 4:30 PM Louis Fortis News Features 2 Comments
Bonds, Harris and Johnson Running for Senate District 6
Three Democrats are vying for Senate District 6 on the Aug. 9 ballot: MPS Board member Michael Bonds, lobbyist Thomas Harris and state Rep. LaTonya Johnson. more
Jul 19, 2016 4:27 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Sheriff Clarke’s Abu Ghraib
No one can be surprised anymore by the sheer contempt Sheriff David Clarke publicly expresses toward the human beings under his supervision housed in the Milwaukee County Jail. more
Jul 19, 2016 3:38 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 21 Comments
Black and White Together, Horribly
Everyone feels a little tingle of fear when stopped by a traffic cop. But no white person in America ever feels his life is in danger. more
Jul 12, 2016 2:52 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 28 Comments
Incarceration’s Dirty Little Secrets
It’s becoming clear the Gov. Scott Walker administration had no qualms about breaking laws—and bones—in an incarceration system for youths that, just as for adults, house racial minorities in remote locations to create jobs in small towns f... more
Mar 1, 2016 3:43 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Walker’s Goal Is Destroying Progressive Wisconsin
The Republican-dominated state Legislature is poised to overhaul the state’s civil service system, undoing a major progressive feat accomplished by then-Wisconsin Gov. Robert La Follette to ensure fairness in the workplace. more
Jan 19, 2016 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 12 Comments
No, 12-Year-Olds Aren’t Adults
The fact that Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren declared two 12-year-old girls charged with committing a horrific crime to be rational adults capable of making rational adult decisions does not make it so. more
Aug 18, 2015 11:04 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
‘The New Jim Crow’ Author Michelle Alexander on the Crisis Facing Milwaukee’s Black Men
“There is nowhere, nowhere in the entire world where the crisis for black men in the criminal justice system is more acute” than in Milwaukee more
Sep 30, 2014 8:14 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 18 Comments
The Perils of Reform
There have always been good people working to improve our criminal justice system so that it saves and improves lives instead of damaging or destroying them.It’s a tough challenge because people entangled more
Sep 25, 2013 12:43 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Progressive Women Aren’t Buying What Tommy Is Selling
Supporters of U.S. Senate candidate Tammy Baldwingathered at her Milwaukee campaign headquarters to have a chat about the recordof her Republican rival, Tommy Thompson.The panelists—state Rep. Sandy Pasch, state Rep.JoCasta Zamarripa and MPS .. more
Oct 31, 2012 10:06 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Making Corrections Work for the Community
Last week, the Milwaukee Inner-City Congregations Allied for Hope (MICAH) launched its 11x15 Campaign for Justice to reduce Wisconsin’s prisoner population to 11,000 by 2015... more
Sep 19, 2012 4:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
