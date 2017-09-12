The Crimson Club
This Week in Milwaukee: Sept. 14-20, 2017
On the docket this week: A couple of big comedians, a ton of indie-rock, a tattoo convention and one enormous Bay View street party. more
Sep 12, 2017 1:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Crimson Club Set to Open Next Month in West Allis
A new nightclub is coming to West Allis next month. TheCrimson Club is set to open at 7211 W. Greenfield Ave. this August. Owners Lisa Lewis, Jennifer Krueger and Jeff Krueger arelooking to provide a safe, clean, nightclubclub atmospher.. more
Jul 14, 2017 6:55 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Sigmund Snopek
For decades, Milwaukee multi-instrumentalist Sigmund Snopek has been one of the hardest working musicians in the local music scene, tackling everything from jazz to experimental prog-rock. He’s even an accomplished composer (his composition... more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee