Crimson Peak

Bloodcovers the hands and face of Edith (Mia Wasikowska), posed in shocked horroragainst the snow and recalling a warning given her years earlier by her deadmother: “Beware the crimson peak.” With Crimson Peak, writer-dir.. more

Feb 16, 2016 4:11 PM I Hate Hollywood

Though Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak may not be a great ghost film when compared to such films as The Haunting, it nevertheless leaves vivid impressions of a gothic world furnished with continual reminders that death is the shadow cast ... more

Oct 20, 2015 9:24 PM Film Reviews

First off, we want to say that we were very sorry to hear about Republican lieutenant governor candidate Rebecca Kleefisch’s recent cancer scare and we wish her the best in the future. But when she broke this personal news to her supporters... more

Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

