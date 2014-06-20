RSS

Crisp Pizza Bar & Lounge

goodkind staff facebook.jpg.jpe

Photo: facebook.com/goodkindbayview

One of Bay View’s most anticipated new restaurants will open this weekend. Located in the former Mama DeMarinis location at 2457 S. Wentworth Ave., on one of the neighborhood's quieter residential blocks, Goodkind arrives to high expectations than.. more

Jun 20, 2014 5:00 PM Around MKE

blogimage18032.jpe

When we asked you, our readers, to vote for your favorite 30 bars as part of the Shepherd Express' 30th anniversary... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 10 Comments

blogimage10399.jpe

Crisp Pizza Bar & Lounge adds another unique element to the diverse scene along Brady Street. The pizza-centric menu makes perfect sense, since Crisp is located in the space that once housed Vucciria and its wood-fired pizza ovens.The kitch... more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

