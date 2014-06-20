Crisp Pizza Bar & Lounge
Bay View's Goodkind Restaurant Opens This Weekend
One of Bay View’s most anticipated new restaurants will open this weekend. Located in the former Mama DeMarinis location at 2457 S. Wentworth Ave., on one of the neighborhood's quieter residential blocks, Goodkind arrives to high expectations than.. more
Jun 20, 2014 5:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee's Top 30 Bars
When we asked you, our readers, to vote for your favorite 30 bars as part of the Shepherd Express' 30th anniversary... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff A&E Feature 10 Comments
Crisp Pizza Bar & Lounge Lets You Get Creative
Crisp Pizza Bar & Lounge adds another unique element to the diverse scene along Brady Street. The pizza-centric menu makes perfect sense, since Crisp is located in the space that once housed Vucciria and its wood-fired pizza ovens.The kitch... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments