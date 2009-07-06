Crochet
Theatre of Captivity
Looking ahead at the upcoming weekend, I can’t help but notice that I seem to have overlooked much mention of Pink Banana’s new showa production of the 1992 drama Someone Who'll Watch Over Me by Irish playwright Frank McGinnis. . . in the rush of .. more
Jul 6, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brewers vs. Phillies
The Brewers continue to battle the Philadelphia Phillies today after successfully avoiding elimination at Miller Park yesterday. Winning today's game will send our hometown heroes back to Philadelphia on Tu,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
State of the State
I kept watching Jim Doyle deliver the State of the State last night and kept wondering what was missing. I think I figured it out. He is not having any fun. He smiles, introduces lots of people in the audience, shakes hands, but its part of his jo.. more
Jan 24, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Justice Ziegler Voted Top Newsmaker of 2007
Ziegler joined the state’s highest court at the same time she’s under investig Whales Hover(ed) ,Expresso more
Jan 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments