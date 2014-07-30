Crocus
Last Night’s Assembly District 19 Democratic Candidate Forum
I’m still processingall that was said during the Shepherd’s forum last night for the candidatesrunning in the Democraticprimary for Assembly District 19. This is an open seat, one long held byJon Richards, who’s now running for attorneygenera.. more
Jul 30, 2014 8:49 PM Lisa Kaiser
Milwaukee Fish Fries 2012
Milwaukee is known for a few food and drink stereotypes, most notably beer and brats. On Fridays, however, nothing tops the fish fry. These traditional meals can be found nearly everywhere in the city, from local corner taverns to some of t... more
Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner
Polish Lunch
ThePolespoured into Milwaukee during the late 19th century and afterward, settling on the city’s South Side where industry flourished and factoryjobs were plentiful. Before long, Polish-American ,Dining Out more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen