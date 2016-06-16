The Crosses
Dead Kennedys w/ The Crosses, Deathwish and Burning Sons @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Did the world need another Dead Kennedys show? As it turns out, yes. more
Jun 16, 2016 11:00 AM Daniel Agacki Concert Reviews
WMSE’s 35th Anniversary Show @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Generations of reunited bands came together Saturday night to celebrate a station that has stood the test of time. more
Mar 29, 2016 3:52 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
WMSE Will Celebrate 35 Years with a Cross-Generational Punk Show
Milwaukee's independent radio station WMSE will mark its 35th anniversary with a show at Turner Hall Ballroom featuring some of the many Milwaukee punk bands that station has played over the years. The event, billed "Never Mind The Reunions, It's .. more
Feb 8, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
JP, Chrissie & The Fairground Boys w/ Amy Correia
JP, Chrissie & The Fairground Boys’ Fidelity! , the first full-length album that singer Chrissie Hynde has ever recorded outside of The Pretenders, opens with “Perfect Lover,” a song where Hynde sings, “I’ve found the p more
Oct 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee