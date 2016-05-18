Crossing Over
Uniquities at Alchemist Theatre
Daniel Jasperson says that his show is about you, but don’t trust him. He was trained by a con artist. If the show really was about you, there would be no reason to go to the show in the first place. Just stay at home and update your Faceb.. more
May 18, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cult Cinema
Accordingto the introduction of Cult Cinema , “Cult movies mean many things to manypeople.” That’s about as close to a definition as offered anywhere in thiscollection of essays. Judging by the book’s contents, lack of co.. more
Apr 18, 2016 7:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Crossing Over
The UWM Union Art Gallery showcases some of the Peck School of the Arts best and brightest in its latest exhibition, “Crossing Over,” a showcase of works by students who received scholarships and fellowship awards this year. It’s one of more
Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
