Alkaline Trio w/ Bayside and Off With Their Heads @ The Rave
Seminal Chicago emo ensemble Alkaline Trio has enjoyed a prosperous 17-year run that’s seen the band release eight studio albums—not counting B-sides compilations, splits and acoustic releases—and inspiring countless heart and skull tribute... more
Jun 3, 2013 11:02 AM Tyler Maas Concert Reviews
UWM's "Fragments of Faith" Challenges the Sacred
A specific place, often a treasured object and a contrite,willing spirit---Dothese elements constitute a sacred place? The University of WisconsinMilwaukee’s Art History Department examines these questions in their currentexhibition at the Mit.. more
May 15, 2013 9:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
